WNBA Rookie Angel Reese Takes Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Power Issue
In the sporting world, there are leaders and changemakers, those dedicated to establishing a better and brighter status quo. There are icons, athletes, dealmakers and influencers who make up that group, all vying to make their respective sport (and the wider sports landscape) the best that it can be. And Sports Illustrated just named the top 50 among them.
The brand’s 2024 Power List came out on Sept. 18 ahead of the October issue of the magazine, dubbed “The Power Issue.” Much as it sounds, the list includes those individuals that SI considers to be the current most influential in the sporting world. It includes the likes of icons LeBron James and Tigers Woods and athletes Caitlin Clark and Katie Ledecky, among others. It also happens to include three of SI Swimsuit’s very own models: Angel Reese, Simone Biles and (our latest digital cover model) Ilona Maher.
But only one of those 50 changemakers could pose for the cover spot, and this time around, the honor fell to Reese. It isn’t her first SI cover, either. As a senior at LSU, she posed alongside Olivia Dunne for the cover of “The Money Issue” last October. Now, she’s back in the top spot, representing the WNBA’s 2024 rookie class and all of their work to bring more attention to the league.
Her inclusion in the list (and her spot on the cover) was a matter of course. With a “historic” rookie season under her belt—according to the list, “she set a league record for most consecutive double doubles (15), became the first WNBA rookie to record back-to-back 20-rebound games”—and impressive off-court ventures, Reese has established herself as an undeniable force in the WNBA in just one season.