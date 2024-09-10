WNBA Rookie Angel Reese Was Showstopping During Her Los Angeles SI Swimsuit Feature
With a Friday night wrist injury bringing Angel Reese’s rookie season to an end, we can officially say that the Chicago Sky forward is a meaningful addition to the WNBA. Of course, all season she has proven herself up to the challenges that professional play present. But now that we can look at her first season in its totality, we can really get a sense of the impact that the 22-year-old has had both in Chicago and the league more generally.
Over the course of the season, Reese notched 26 double-doubles—a feat that only one other player has achieved. She likewise took the records for rebounds in a single season and offensive rebounds in a single season. Averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, she was a huge addition to the Chicago Sky. It was these very stats that put her in the running for Rookie of the Year, as Reese was battling it out with the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark for a majority of the season.
Additionally, along with other members of the 2024 rookie class, Reese has been instrumental in drawing greater media attention to the WNBA and greater crowds to league games. All of that is to say, Reese is a player that we are proud to know. In 2023, she made an appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue, establishing herself as a permanent member of the brand family.
In honor of all that she has achieved this season (and throughout her entire basketball career), we’re taking a look back at some of the fabulous photos from that Los Angeles photo shoot. Here are a few of our favorites.