WNBA Rookie of the Year Contender Angel Reese Brought the Heat to SI Swimsuit Debut
Since Angel Reese led LSU to their first national championship in program history in 2023, her name has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding women’s basketball. The athlete was a difference-maker at her alma mater, and—since being drafted by the Chicago Sky in April—she has proven herself to be a force in the WNBA, too.
Less than three months into the season, Reese is already making history. In a July 7 matchup with the Seattle Storm, she recorded her 13th consecutive double-double, the most of any rookie in league history. Her name, along with fellow standout Caitlin Clark’s, is consistently being thrown around in Rookie of the Year award conversations.
But her rise to acclaim started with her college days and impressive national title run. It was that same year—2023—that Reese made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. The feature brought her to Los Angeles, where she posed for a colorful photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai.
Much like her personality (and her own unique fashion sense), both her swimwear and the setting were vibrant. The bold styling was inspired by the art-deco style house that served as the setting for the shoot and Reese’s on- and off-court energy.
A year on, her life looks a little different. Her rookie season turned the “Bayou Barbie” into the “Chi-Town Barbie,” and she has already found a lot of success under her new title. In honor of her outstanding rookie performance of late, we’re taking a look back at her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Los Angeles.