Denim on Denim Is Angel Reese’s Latest Pre-Game Uniform
In her first season in the WNBA, Angel Reese is proving herself on the court. Less than three months into the season, the Chicago Sky rookie has already etched herself into the record books, logging the most consecutive double-doubles in league history.
Off the court, she’s making a statement, too. The 22-year-old is taking cues from her predecessors—players like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike—who have spent years turning the tunnel into their own personal runways (and, with greater attention than ever on the WNBA, have taken their style up a notch this season). But, as with anything and everything she does, she’s putting her own personal spin on pre-game fashion.
Ahead of the Sky’s July 7 matchup with the Seattle Storm in Washington state—a game that gave Reese her 13th consecutive double-double—the LSU alum showed up to Climate Pledge Arena in a statement-making look. She opted for denim on denim: a cropped denim top and a matching mini skirt. To that, she added gold accents, including a gold chain belt and gold high heels, a Louis Vuitton purse and black glasses.
Of course, it’s not the first time she has caught our attention with her pre-game fashion. Over the course of the season, Reese has (like Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith) made a statement with her tunnel style. But denim on denim was a new style for the young WNBA star—and a striking one at that.
On the court, she is busy making the case for Rookie of the Year. Off of it, she’s vying for best dressed—at least in our book.