SI Swimsuit’s XANDRA and Olivia Ponton Drop Jaws in Glamorous Vacation Looks
The coolest “Coachella squad” has reunited and is enjoying a European summer to the fullest. Two of its members, SI Swimsuit models Olivia Ponton and XANDRA, are giving their followers a taste of their time overseas.
The two-time brand models—Ponton appeared in the 2022 and 2023 issues, while XANDRA appeared in the 2024 and 2025 magazines—touched down in St. Tropez and sported contrasting looks during their night on the town.
In a 12-frame Instagram carousel, XANDRA debuted a daring evening look with a plunging black figure-hugging gown as the star of the show. The garment was accessorized with a statement necklace and equally captivating gold earrings. For her makeup, the Miami-based DJ shared a sultry selfie showcasing her glam in the post’s second slide, which featured rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and a subtle mauve pout.
“This is amazing,” SI Swimsuit cover girl Olivia Dunne commented.
“The coolest girls and friend group 🤩,” a fan scribed.
“Stop it rn my jaw is otf [on the floor],” another user wrote.
Among the group of friends on the trip are XANDRA’s longtime bestie, Mia Martini, and The Bachelor Season 28 winner, Kelsey Anderson, who twinned with the Ohio native in black maxi dresses. Ponton, on the other hand, donned a ruffled, ivory long-sleeve mini dress which featured sheer, puffy sleeves and a high neckline.
Ponton also provided some daytime looks of the crew to her own grid. In a post from yesterday, the model and social media mogul—who has garnered 7.6 million followers on TikTok alone—shared more snapshots from their time in the sunshine.
Keeping consistent with her styling, Ponton sported a mock-neck, white bodysuit paired with matching white mini shorts as the group of women blew kisses in front of a helicopter. XANDRA ditched the gown for low-rise flare pants and a wrap top. “SUPERmodel,” Anderson commented on Ponton’s post, with Martini chiming in “MOMMMMMYYYYYY.”
A day later and and Ponton’s content from Europe is still rolling in, as the model debuted her newest look from the trip: a black and white off-the-shoulder bodysuit paired with a sheer maxi skirt. The model added a satin headscarf and simple jewelry to her ’fit, and carried around a printed Chanel bag while she was on the move.
XANDRA and Martini joined in on the statement accessory, adding headscarves to their looks (in slide 3 of the post) while Anderson opted for a sheer white poncho.