Xandra Pohl’s First Ever Single ‘Body Say’ Is Out Now
Breaking into the DJ industry hasn’t been easy for 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl. During her brand debut in Belize, the 23-year-old admitted that it has been difficult to get people to take her seriously.
But, she’s done it all the same. Pohl went from DJing while in college at the University of Miami to opening for the likes of Norwegian DJ Kygo and embarking on her first tour, Drunk Tour, in the spring of this year.
When she posed for the SI Swimsuit issue this year, she revealed that she was on the brink of signing with a record label and releasing her own music. Now, she’s done just that. On July 11, Pohl took to Instagram to announce the release of her very first single. The song, which can be streamed on YouTube, features vocals from singer Gigi Grombacher set to Pohl’s original mix.
“body say out now… I can’t believe this is actually happening,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a excerpt of the track. “My first single ever is finally available on all streaming platforms🤍 so grateful for every single one of you… wouldn’t have gotten here without you guys !! ahhh I’m geeking.”
For Pohl, this is only another in a list of impressive achievements in her young career. She is dedicated to her craft, and we have no doubt that that dedication will take her far. We will be here to cheer her on the whole way.