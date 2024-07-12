Swimsuit

Xandra Pohl’s First Ever Single ‘Body Say’ Is Out Now

The 23-year-old DJ fulfills dream with release of her own music.

Martha Zaytoun

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Breaking into the DJ industry hasn’t been easy for 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl. During her brand debut in Belize, the 23-year-old admitted that it has been difficult to get people to take her seriously.

But, she’s done it all the same. Pohl went from DJing while in college at the University of Miami to opening for the likes of Norwegian DJ Kygo and embarking on her first tour, Drunk Tour, in the spring of this year.

When she posed for the SI Swimsuit issue this year, she revealed that she was on the brink of signing with a record label and releasing her own music. Now, she’s done just that. On July 11, Pohl took to Instagram to announce the release of her very first single. The song, which can be streamed on YouTube, features vocals from singer Gigi Grombacher set to Pohl’s original mix.

“body say out now… I can’t believe this is actually happening,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a excerpt of the track. “My first single ever is finally available on all streaming platforms🤍 so grateful for every single one of you… wouldn’t have gotten here without you guys !! ahhh I’m geeking.”

For Pohl, this is only another in a list of impressive achievements in her young career. She is dedicated to her craft, and we have no doubt that that dedication will take her far. We will be here to cheer her on the whole way.

Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a Lifestyle & Trending News writer for SI Swimsuit. Before joining the team, Martha worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Martha loves to watercolor and oil paint, run or water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

