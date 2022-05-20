Yumi Nu Says This Is the Best Week of Her Life

Skip to main content
Night One of the SI Swimsuit 2022 Launch Party
Night One of the SI Swimsuit 2022 Launch Party

The SI Swimsuit cover star had a lot of big moments.
Yumi Nu is proving she is a force to be reckoned with. Not only was the model/musician unveiled on the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (a year after her first appearance in the iconic magazine), but Nu also had two other major career moments this week.

“I’m so excited,” Nu said while getting ready for the New York City launch event on May 19. “It’s probably the biggest week of my life so far. It’s been amazing. I got to go to the White House two days ago, I was named an SI cover star and my EP HaJiMe comes out tomorrow [May 20].”

She added, “I never saw all this coming,” said Nu. “I was just really happy to be in the magazine at the minimum. I always try to stay appreciative of what I have going on at the moment. So, even if I was just a rookie and it stopped there, I would still be so happy about that. But I’m so unbelievably happy to be a cover model.”

Nu was invited to the White House for the AANHPI reception, a moment she described as “unforgettable” and an “honor.” Then she headed to New York to attend the SI Swimsuit launch event, where she was one of four cover models along with Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Ciara. The morning after the event, her EP dropped on streaming services.

And the 25-year-old’s EP is representative of all this incredible momentum. “The project is called HaJiMe, which means beginning in Japanese,” she said. “I feel like this represents who I am now. We’re constantly evolving and there are many chapters [in life]. It’s just the beginning of this one.” 

