Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro and joined by Duckie Thot, Brooks Nader, Lorena Duran, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Ponton and Katie Austin.

Nu made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021, and is back as a cover model for SI Swimsuit 2022. Nu is a Japanese and Dutch recording artist, plus-size model and entrepreneur. She started singing lessons at age 12 and was writing songs by age 15. A pop artist on Dim Mak Records label, she has been releasing a steady stream of new music. SI Swimsuit was thrilled to welcome her back for the 2022 photo shoot in Montenegro.

Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder why Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this country of miracles made it an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 issue.

To learn more about Montenegro click here. | To plan your next vacation to Montenegro click here.

Montenegro’s landscape is stunning, vast and feels almost untouched. By the sea you get a Mediterranean vibe (though, technically on the Adriatic Sea), while the northern part of the country offers beautiful mountains, lakes and cooler temperatures. The team wanted to work with suits that felt natural in the surroundings and that had a utilitarian edge to them. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature.

Hair: DJ Quintero of The Wall Group

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: James Macari

Shop swimsuits by Michael Costello x REVOLVE: We love the Naja One Piece ($148), which features adjustable shoulder straps, a waist cutout with silver-tone ring accents and a high-cut leg.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Necklace by Michelle Ross.

Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida: Shop the Sports Illustrated swimsuits, starting at $79 per piece.



Shop necklaces by Michelle Ross: Create this look with the PERRIS in brass ($232).

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit and top by Monday Swimwear. Bracelets by SOKO.

Shop swimsuits by Monday Swimwear: Shop a similar style with the Cala Conta Bottom in Vanilla Chevron ($77). Featuring side cutouts, adjustable ties and a cheeky coverage, the Cala Conta Bottom shows off your silhouette while giving you the perfect fit every time.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. Rings by SOKO.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Toluca Swim. Hat by New York Vintage. Bracelets and rings by SOKO.

Shop swimsuits by Toluca Swim.

Shop rings by SOKO: Jepesi Charm Stacking Rings ($88) feature a stunning textural effect on three thin, lightweight rings with a tiny charm dangling from one.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Keva J Swimwear.

Shop swimsuits by Keva J Swimwear: Match this look with the Jayde Wrap Bikini in white ($160).

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Nookie Beach. Coverup by Jen’s Pirate Booty.

Shop swimsuits by Nookie Beach: Shop this stunning plunge top with the Lolita Top in Copper Lurex ($89) and matching Lolita Lurex string bottoms ($79).

Shop Kimonos and robes by Jen’s Pirate Booty: The featured cover-up is the Mandala Mantra Kimono in Mandala Natural ($297).

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Matte Collection. Necklace by Free People.

Shop swimsuits by Matte Collection: We are in love with the Elias Bikini in Mustard ($34), which you can find as a three-piece pant set, and it’s perfect for a walk on the beach or lounging at a poolside café.



Shop necklaces by Free People: Find any number of beautifully beaded necklaces with stone pendants, medallions, pearls and more. Create the look with the Riptide Necklace ($38) in Paprika.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by 437 Swim .Earrings by Michelle Ross.

Shop swimsuits by 437: Find this look with the Aaliyah Top in Cocoa ($80) and matching Aaliyah Bottoms in Cocoa ($75).

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Top by H&M. Earrings by Michelle Ross.

Shop swimsuits by Monday Swimwear: Believe us when we tell you that the Byron Bottom in Ivory ($77) will be the staple bottom in your swimwear collection. With a high leg, mid-rise fit and moderate cheeky coverage, this swim bottom is extremely flattering and reassuringly comfortable.

Shop tops by H&M: Shop a similar style with this Poplin Shirt in Khaki green ($24.99).

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Michelle Ross.

Shop swimsuits by Andi Bagus: Shop the Sports Illustrated swimsuits, including this Ringo Micro Bikini in Spice Road Stripes ($59).



Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Riot Swim.

Shop swimsuits by Riot Swim: Shop the Blaise One Piece ($150) in red, coconut, matcha green, black and citrus.

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Michael Costello x REVOLVE.

Shop swimsuits by Michael Costello x REVOLVE: We love the Naja One Piece ($148), which features adjustable shoulder straps, a waist cutout with silver-tone ring accents and a high-cut leg.