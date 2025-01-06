Zendaya Just Convinced Everyone She’s Engaged to Tom Holland at the Golden Globes
The 2025 Golden Globes were a star-studded affair, seeing some of the biggest names in Hollywood step out for a night of glamour and celebrations. The event, which has been held since 1944, honors the best work in the world of TV and film of the past year. Last night’s event saw movies like Emilia Pérez win big, while Shōgun took home multiple television awards. Among the A-listers in attendance at the big night was Zendaya, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers.
Though Zendaya didn’t end up winning in her category—the award went to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez—the 28-year-old might’ve let it slip that she has something else to celebrate. While walking the red carpet in a gorgeous burnt orange strapless gown from Louis Vuitton, styled by Law Roach, no one could ignore the diamond ring on her left ring finger. And while she did rock diamonds on each ring finger, The Los Angeles Times reports (via BuzzFeed) that only the ring she wore on her right hand was included in a press release from jeweler Bvlgari.
Of course, it didn’t take long for social media to fall into a frenzy, convinced that Zendaya had just soft-launched her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tom Holland.
And to make matters more interesting, Zendaya was seen showing off her ring during the ceremony and afterward, adding fuel to the speculation fire. Reportedly, the Dune: Part 2 actress was asked by a journalist inside the event whether or not she was engaged, to which she “kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously,” says the LA Times.
The official Max account on TikTok even shared a video referencing Zendaya’s suspected engagement last night, wasting no time commenting on the latest rumor.
Also spotted on the Golden Globes red carpet was a suspected new tattoo for Zendaya, a small letter “T” on her ribcage, according to E! News. Fans are now theorizing this could only mean that the Euphoria actress got some ink in tribute to her long-term love.
At this point, we don’t know whether Zendaya and Holland have taken the next step in their relationship, but we do know they’re in it for the long haul. Ahead of the holidays, the Crowded Room actor divulged some of his plans for Christmas with Zendaya, and in a recent profile with Men’s Health, he shared details about their lives together, including the dog they share, as he opened up about his current chapter.
After starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, the first of three movies they’ve acted in together, it didn’t take long to spark romance rumors. But it wasn’t until July 2021 when they were photographed kissing that we all got confirmation. They’ve since become one of the most beloved celebrity couples, and whether or not they are actually engaged, we’ll keep rooting for their happiness.