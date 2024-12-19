Tom Holland's Latest Comments About Zendaya Prove They’re Taking Relationship to Next Level
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is spicing up. So much so that it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone if the two eventually announced their plans to walk down the aisle and say “I do.” That’s just us speculating, though the actor’s latest comments have us thinking they’re endgame.
Holland sat down with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their Dish podcast where he gushed about his Challengers star partner. Specifically, Holland revealed his holiday plans with Zendaya and her family, as well as the things he has learned throughout their romance so far.
“I’m going to be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which is fun,” Holland expressed. “I think what we’d like to start doing is, rather than like spending it with each family, each year is bring the families together. That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things so it hasn’t happened yet.”
Fortunately, the pair now have a year to plan for their 2025 holiday season so that both of their families be merry together. Having more time to plan for the next year also gives Holland the opportunity to learn a few more vegetarian dishes that he can bring to their family gatherings.
Zendaya has been a vegetarian ever since was 11 years old, and because of this, she knows a great deal of super delicious recipes. So delicious that even Holland took it upon himself to start learning how to cook up and meal or two. However, it has proved to be more difficult than he expected it to be.
“I’m starting to venture into a lot of vegetarian cooking,” Holland divulged. “My girlfriend’s vegetarian. So, I’ve been in Boston these past few weeks and she’s been working so I’ve been doing a lot of the dinners, and they haven’t been great.”
Aside from family holiday parties and vegetarian meals, Holland and Zendaya have been keeping most of the intricate details of their relationship away from the public eye despite their romance growing stronger.
The couple––who have been together since July 2021––have always kept their romance as a private topic not to be shared with anyone but their closest friends and family members. In their eyes, keeping the ins and outs of their relationship under wraps keeps outside opinions away from their intimate bond, which, in turn, allows their romance to flourish.
“I try my best to keep it as private as possible,” Holland said on The Jay Shetty Podcast in 2023. “We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible.”
Zendaya shares the same sentiments as the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor as she believes that the best way to navigate fame while protecting her peace is to keep the things that are sacred to her close to her heart.
“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told ELLE last year. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”
For the sake of their relationship, Holland and Zendaya will continue to only let the public know what they want the public to know when they want the public to know it. If (or when) the pair tie the knot, there’s a large possibility that the public won’t know until after the fact. For now, we’re just happy to know they’re in it for the long haul.