Zendaya Serves Old Hollywood Glam in Burnt Orange Strapless Gown at Golden Globes
It’s a big night in Hollywood this evening because the 82nd Golden Globes are about to start. The past year was another huge one for film and TV, providing us with some of the most memorable and viral moments in recent memory. From addicting press tours for movies like Dune: Part Two, Challengers and A Complete Unknown to new series that seemingly came out of nowhere and became overnight successes, the ceremony tonight aims to highlight the very best in entertainment in 2024.
And this year’s ceremony is going to be particularly star-studded as some of the biggest names in Hollywood are up for nominations. One of those A-listers is Zendaya, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis romance Challengers. The film, which is up for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Original Score - Motion Picture and Best Original Song - Motion Picture, was certainly one that defined 2024, featuring fantastic performances, cinematography and storytelling.
From a script penned by Justin Kuritzkes (Queer), Challengers also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. Zendaya was certainly a highly anticipated guest at not only the Golden Globes ceremony this evening but the red carpet as well. She’s made quite the name for herself with red carpet fashion and her fans are always desperate to see what she’ll wear next. As seen in the photo below, she looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length fitted burnt orange gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a matching train. She accessorized with a gorgeous silver statement necklace with a teal-blue stone and matching orange closed-toed pointed shoes.
She styled her short hair in loose Hollywood curls—a somewhat similar hairstyle to Selena Gomez tonight—and exuded such elegance with her full look.
This is Zendaya’s second Golden Globe nomination after being nominated and winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama in 2023, awarded to her for her performance as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. Her poignant portrayal has also earned her two Emmy Award wins. The hard-hitting series is expected to begin filming its third season this month for an anticipated 2026 premiere, after being off the air for nearly three years now.
Though we aren’t seeing Zendaya’s long-time boyfriend Tom Holland at her side on the red carpet tonight, that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. On the contrary, the Spider-Man actor shared their plans for the holidays ahead of Christmas and more recently explained why he prefers when the actress walks red carpets alone. “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he told Men’s Health for his January feature.
At tonight’s Golden Globes, Zendaya is in competition with Mikey Madison (Anora), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Perez), Demi Moore (The Substance), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Amy Adams (Nightbitch).