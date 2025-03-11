SI Swimsuit Swim Search Profile Spotlight: Josie Glass
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swim Search isn’t just an open casting call— it’s a movement redefining beauty, confidence and inclusivity. As the ultimate open casting call, Swim Search provides aspiring models from all backgrounds, shapes and sizes the chance to grace the pages of one of the most iconic magazines in the world. It’s a platform that celebrates empowerment, diversity and breaking industry norms.
With each year, Swim Search continues to showcase fresh faces and inspiring stories, proving that beauty knows no boundaries. As in years past, SI Swimsuit talent like Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek have all made their debuts from this competition.
Meet Josie Glass
Josie Glass has her sparkle back. After her father’s sudden passing, the Miami-based entrepreneur shares that she became underweight and was struggling with an eating disorder and mental health issues. Three years later, her resilience is exemplary, and she has worked on herself and fought back to become the woman she is today. “It doesn’t matter what you go through,” she says. “It’s how you react to it.”
The gym has been her safe space that has helped her get her confidence back. She even has competed in swimsuit competitions like the Daer Official Summer Bikini Contest in Miami.
Joining the SI Swimsuit brand would be the ultimate achievement. “I want to show other women through my strength, mindset, resilience and confidence that they can do the same thing,” she notes. “The Sports Illustrated brand is showing women that you can do anything and everything you set your mind to.”