Apply for the Sports Illustrated 2025 Swim Search Open Casting Call Here
Day 1 of SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit. Embark on a daily journey with us as we present exclusive features with your beloved SI Swimsuit models. Delve into a festive blend of holiday style, beauty insights and invigorating workouts adaptable to any locale. Our SI Swimsuit models graciously share their top-notch advice tailored for the season. Stay tuned and celebrate the holidays in style with SI Swimsuit.
The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! Applications for the 2025 Swim Search are officially open. If you’ve dreamed of walking in the sandy footsteps of brand legends like Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader, now is your chance.
Now through March 31, 2025, we are accepting online submissions to find our next rookie for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. Whether you’re an aspiring model, athlete, content creator or parent, we want to hear from you!
How to apply for the 2025 Swim Search
- Complete the application form here.
- Create and upload a 1-minute video showcasing your personality and explaining why you embody the SI Swimsuit brand
- Submit a minimum of three photos (full-body clothed, close-up and profile) with your application. Swimsuit photos are not required.
- Follow us on social media at @si_swimsuit on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @theswimfluencenetwork on IG.
Make sure your Instagram and TikTok are set to public in order for your submission to be eligible.
While not a requirement, we also encourage applicants to create a TikTok or Instagram video and tag #SISwimSearch25 for the chance to be featured on our social channels. We want to see your creativity, sense of humor and inner beauty shine!
By applying for the 2025 Swim Search, you agree to our Participant Release and Terms and Conditions.
Why should I apply for the Swim Search?
If selected as a winner of the 2025 Swim Search, not only will you secure your rookie spot in the 2026 issue, you will also get the opportunity to engage with an incredible community of likeminded individuals who provide support, mentorship and career growth opportunities.
Past Swim Search winners have gone on to not only land the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, but launch acting careers, secure television hosting gigs, design their own jewelry and swimsuit lines and much more.
Take it from Kostek, co-winner of the inaugural 2018 Swim Search, who went on to earn the cover of the magazine as a rookie the following year. She’s posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue each year since, and this year, was named a brand legend.
“[My] big advice to give to the girls that are going to apply this year and in future years to come is just think about yourself. Be in competition with yourself,” she urges. “Don’t compare yourself to any other submissions. Don’t compare yourself to any past submissions. Be inspired and be motivated by them, but lean into what makes you you and what makes you unique.”