Hunter McGrady Reacts to Election Results With Impassioned Message to Her Younger Self, Children and Women
Election results are in, and for many, today has been met with an outpouring of emotions. SI Swimsuit cover model Hunter McGrady has been incredibly outspoken about her advocacy work this election cycle, including her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.
In an Instagram post this afternoon, the 31-year-old model and mom of two opened up to her 709,000 followers on her feelings following Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election.
“Sitting in grief. Unprecedented division. The struggle against unity, fairness, and the yearning to be heard is nothing new. However now more than ever before in history, it is essential that we come together as women to uplift and uphold one another, but remembering that we have moved mountains EVEN in the face of despair and adversity,” McGrady wrote in part of her caption. “Historically we have seen what extraordinary women can do. We have witnessed the power of women in the face of adversity and challenge. With fierceness that rivals the strongest of forces, we have led the way.”
Her words were accompanied by a moving reel that showcased McGrady as a young girl with the words “I started this fight for you” overtop. The video then transitioned to the California native with her children. “And I will continue it for them” was written on the screen. “No matter what the world looks like I will model the truth that kindness, unity, freedoms, respect, love, and inclusivity will always win,” the video continued as clips of McGrady with her son and daughter were seen.
The SI Swimsuit legend also encouraged her fans and followers to take the time they need to grieve today in order to get right back into the fight tomorrow.
“Hunter you did SO much during this campaign. You literally were educational, empathetic, clear, loud, forgiving, etc.,” one of McGrady’s fans commented regarding her political activism. “I hope you’re giving yourself so much grace & rest today. The country failed, but you didn’t ❤️.”
“They knocked us over and we fell. Let’s take the time we need to rest, recharge and regroup. We will then dust ourselves off and rise up, straighten up our crowns and [continue] the fight,” someone else added. “We are women, after all, and we are used to fighting the battles.”
“Very well said,” another user noted. “A very sad day in history…. But we will continue to fight ❤️.”