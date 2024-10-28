Brittany Mahomes Rocks Red Mini Skirt Set With Daughter to Celebrate Chiefs Win
Eight weeks into the 2024 NFL season and the defending Super Bowl champions are undefeated. The Kansas City Chiefs have gone 7-0 since their season opener on Sept. 5. And where game day fashion is concerned, we would be remiss not to mention that Brittany Mahomes’s looks have been likewise undefeated in their own way. By that, we mean that the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just can’t miss with her sidelines fashion.
She proved as much on Oct. 27, when she arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. For the West Coast game, the 29-year-old leaned into the Chiefs aesthetic (or bright red). She paired a cherry mini skirt with a matching oversized jean jacket and a black crop top. To that, she added knee-high black leather boots and a silver chain necklace.
She wasn’t the only Mahomes dressed to impress on the sidelines, either. The mom of two arrived at the stadium with her daughter Sterling in tow. The 3-year-old clearly took style notes from her mom, rocking a denim mini dress and bright red shoes to match.
It wasn’t the first time that Mahomes has worn all red to a Chiefs game—and it wasn’t the first time that she has taken her cherry red fashion to Allegiant Stadium, either. Earlier this year, the Raiders’s stadium hosted Super Bowl LVIII, which featured a matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers. For the game, Mahomes showed up in a full latex look, featuring flared pants and a corset top. She paired the set with white pointed boots.
Much like that Super Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium, which the Chiefs won 25-22, quarterback Mahomes and the rest of the squad left Las Vegas with a victory on Sunday night. They defeated the Raiders 27-20 to advance to 7-0 on the season and maintain their undefeated status. And while we can’t prove the connection, we’re not hesitant to declare that Mahomes’s bright red fashion might have just been the good luck charm they needed (both in the Super Bowl and Sunday afternoon matchup).
With several weeks remaining in the season, we have no doubt that Mahomes has other outfits already in the works. And if you ask us, she would be wise to continue the all-red tradition—it seems to be working in the Chiefs’s favor.