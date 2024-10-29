Caitlin Clark Flaunts Impeccable Street Style in Washed Cargo Pants on Sidelines at Iowa Football Game
Caitlin Clark may have graduated from Iowa this past spring, but she’s still a Hawkeye at heart.
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award winner is proving as much this off-season. After months of hard work in an Indiana Fever uniform, she is enjoying some much-deserved time off from basketball. Of course, we have no doubt the No. 1 draft pick is still picking up a basketball on a consistent basis, but she’s definitely enjoying some extracurricular activities, too.
For Clark, that includes showing school spirit and making a pitstop at her alma mater. This past weekend, the professional athlete returned to Iowa to watch a home-field matchup with Northwestern. She watched from the sidelines as the Hawkeyes handily defeated the Wildcats 40-14.
And she came dressed for the occasion, too. In an Instagram post that her former Hawkeyes teammate shared following the event, Clark showed off her go-to game day style. For her sidelines appearance, the young star sported a pair of washed cargo pants, which featured a chic baggy fit. She paired the number with a cropped Iowa sweatshirt in a heather beige hue. To round out the outfit, she added a pair of white lifestyle sneakers—the perfect addition to her streetwear style.
In the carousel shared by Marshall, a handful of the former Iowa basketball players put their glitzy NCAA Final Four rings on display. Though they didn’t manage to pull out the title win in 2023 or 2024, Iowa (led by Clark) made it to the NCAA championship game both years—and they have a lot of hardware to show for it.
Clark’s return to Iowa wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the basketball facilities (where she spent much of her college career). So she and her former teammates headed to the arena, where they took to the court for an impromptu photo shoot.
The Hawkeyes weekend came in the midst of widespread speculation about Clark’s off-season plans. Unrivaled, a 30-woman basketball league cofounded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, will begin its inaugural season in January 2025. Currently, three spots remain—and rumor has it they are looking to sign the young Fever star. The move would undoubtedly bring greater attention to the burgeoning three-on-three league. But Clark hasn’t made any indication that she plans on joining up—at least not yet. With a few months remaining until kickoff, it remains to be seen how the point guard plans to spend her off-season.