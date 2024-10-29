Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk Channel Classic '90s Movie With Spot-On Halloween Costumes
With Halloween on the (very near) horizon, costume content is in full swing. Our timelines are overrun with celebrities in their best takes on classic movie characters and the like. As we’ve been scrolling, we’ve likewise been busy taking notes on our favorite looks. We may have our 2024 outfits all squared away, but we could always use inspiration for the years to come.
And we found just that in Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk. The designer and San Francisco 49ers fullback duo opted to take on a classic couple from the 1990s film My Cousin Vinny, starring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei. Kristin, sporting a floral catsuit, high-heeled black boots, over-the-top jewelry and a red lip, was the perfect picture of Mona Lisa Vito, the fiancée of title character, Vinny Gambini. Kyle, meanwhile, impersonated Vinny Gambini in a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants, a pendant necklace and white sneakers.
In a video that the content creator shared to her Instagram page, she and the NFL player acted out a scene from the popular film. They took turns mouthing the words to an audio clip from the film, which she included in the clip.
It was an impressive impersonation from the pair—and one of our favorite costumes thus far this year. Of course, you can always spring for a classic outfit (a vampire, or a cat, or a generic professional athlete), but what’s the fun in that? The Juszczyks are proving that the best Halloween outfits are those that are a little bit out of the box, but recognizable all the same.
We know that only a few days remain until Halloween—and the parties and events that come along with it. But if you are yet in need of a good costume for whatever this holiday has in store, then the Juszczyks couples look could serve as great inspiration. Or, if you’re looking for a costume for one, we have a few more ideas, too.
Do you love Sabrina Carpenter as much as we do? Consider expressing your appreciation for the pop sensation by dressing up as her on Oct. 31. Or, maybe you want to take a page out of Selena Gomez’s book and recreate Alice from Alice in Wonderland. If you are in need of a couples look, you can likewise follow her lead and recruit your boyfriend to dress as the Mad Hatter—simply look to Benny Blanco’s outfit for inspo.