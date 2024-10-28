Fans Are Saying Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ‘Won’ Halloween With This Intricate Couple’s Costume
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took a trip to Tulgey Wood this weekend and certainly nailed their intricate couple’s costume. The duo dressed as the fictional Alice and Mad Hatter characters from Alice in Wonderland and power posed on a vintage couch covered in stuffed animals. The 32-year-old singer donned a curly platinum blonde wig and black headband, as well as Alice’s signature puffy blue off-the-shoulder dress, frilly crew socks and Sézane’s Paula Babies shoes ($215). The Only Murders in the Building star’s glam consisted of a fresh, dewy base, sleek eyebrows and a glossy berry lip.
Blanco, who produced Gomez’s 2023 track “Single Soon” and 2015’s “Same Old Love,” was almost unrecognizable as he perfectly recreated the 2010 Tim Burton film version of Mad Hatter. His elaborate outfit was complete with white face paint, funky makeup, an orange wig, colorful scarves, a high-low coat and rolled-up trousers. The couple, who began dating last year, held hands as the 36-year-old stood on the couch and Gomez sat down with her feet apart.
“Curiouser and curiouser…,” the actress, who is best known for her breakout role on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, captioned the post shared with her 423 million Instagram followers.
“my prosthetics r giving handsome squidward meets longlegs,” Blanco commented on his girlfriend’s post.
“Mics 🎤dropped! You both won Halloween!!!!! 🎃👻,” Silvia Vasquez-Lavado exclaimed.
“You have won Halloween,” Connar Franklin agreed.
“Ate this one UPPPPP,” Rae Sada chimed.
“Y’all are sooo cute! 👻,” Priscilla Cosme wrote.
“SO GOOD,” Vanessa Tara added.
Gomez and Blanco went public almost a year ago, quickly becoming a fan-favorite celebrity couple. The two have been spotted out and about, at award shows and sporting events, showing public displays of affection, as well as all over each other’s social media. They often gush about one another and their sweet relationship.
“I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life,” the Rare Beauty founder said in a Vanity Fair cover story. “He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything. We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”
Blanco has been coy but candid about his desire to marry Gomez. And, though they aren’t in any rush, they are certainly on the same page about a future together.