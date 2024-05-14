This Scoop Neck One-Piece From Katie Austin’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Is a Sleek Pick for Summer
Summer is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to start stocking up on the best swimsuit styles of the season. When it comes to curating the best lineup, getting your hands on a one-piece is a must. And when it comes to picking the right one, we have some thoughts to share.
One-pieces have come back into style in recent years, but finding one that is as flattering as your bikinis can be difficult. Thankfully, when styling the 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoots, we did a little digging to find the best one-pieces on the market. Our picks are guaranteed to flatter and impress this coming summer season.
While each and every one that we chose for the annual issue is worth a look, there is one particular swimsuit from Katie Austin’s trip to Portugal that has us particularly enamored. For a few of the stunning photos captured by Ben Watts, the fitness influencer stepped out in a mint green one-piece from Gooseberry Intimates. The color combined with the cut made for one spectacular swimsuit look.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Gooseberry One-Piece, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com)
While Austin’s particular shade of green is no longer listed on the site, this plunging number comes in 15 colors. With its low neckline, gold hardware and sculpting fit, it could not be a better pick for the coming months.
Follow Austin’s lead and opt for this Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit this season.