Virginia native Austin, who now lives in Southern California with her husband Lane Armstong, is a fitness influencer and creator of the Katie Austin app, which boasts a vast library of workout videos for any needs or fitness levels, and a neverending cache of delicious, nutritious recipes. The Swim Search open casting call alumnus, who was named co-rookie of 2022, marks her fourth year with the brand in 2024.
Porto and the North, the birthplace of Portugal, is the perfect blend of rich history and captivating beauty. The country, nestled against the Atlantic Ocean, offers enchanting views of anything you could want: from urban escapes and city life, to mountains and miles of serene waters, the coastline goes on forever. The region is best known for its breathtaking Duoro Valley, home to perfect vineyards and stunning rivers.
To view suggestions of where to stay, what to eat and must-do activities in Porto and the North, Portugal, click here.
The styling for Douro Valley was all things girly: where balletcore meets cottagecore. Think frills, lace, ruffles, bows, corsets, pastels and delicate florals paired with vintage, one-of-a-kind jewelry, all inspired by the sweet and fairy-tale vibes of the vineyards and waterways. Austin tapped into her girly side and dove deep into crochet knits, dainty string details, polka dots, cable-knit shrugs and heart shapes.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Arloe. Necklaces by VANESSA MOONEY and Child of Wild. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Bolero by Edikted. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklaces by Island Swim and Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Princess Polly. Belly chain by Island Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Arloe. Necklaces by Vanessa Mooney and Child of Wild. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Lisa Maree. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gooseberry Intimates. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklaces by Island Swim and Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Bolero by Edikted. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Lisa Maree. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklaces by Island Swim and Brinker + Eliza. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gooseberry Intimates. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gooseberry Intimates. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Princess Polly. Belly chain by Island Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Bolero by Edikted. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Princess Polly. Belly chain by Island Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Arloe. Necklaces by VANESSA MOONEY and Child of Wild. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Princess Polly. Belly chain by Island Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated