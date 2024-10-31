WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson Accepts WSJ Magazine Innovator Award in Stunning Black Gown
After a monumental season—culminating in the decision to opt out of and renegotiate the League’s collective bargaining agreement—the WNBA continues receiving well-deserved praise. On Oct. 30, WSJ Magazine hosted their 14th annual Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. And among the list of honorees? The WNBA.
There to accept the award was Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson. It was a fitting position for the 28-year-old basketball star. As the 2024 WNBA MVP recipient, no one was more fit for the task. And Wilson was determined to make the most of the experience, too.
The athlete arrived in style to the event and made a strong impression on the red carpet. Her outfit of choice for the evening affair was a two-piece set, featuring a black and white off-the-shoulder top and a sculptural maxi skirt to match. She paired the formal number with pointed black pumps, a glitzy diamond bracelet and a small black clutch.
On stage later in the evening, Aubrey Plaza graciously presented the award, speaking to the impressive trajectory of women’s basketball—and the momentous achievements recorded in the 2024 season. The actress then welcomed the glamorous Wilson to the stage to accept the award on behalf of the League.
The Aces star didn’t pass up the opportunity to touch on the difficulty the League has faced on the path to well-deserved recognition. According to The Wall Street Journal, Wilson credited the players’ determination and self-belief with the ability to endure the lack of widespread recognition for so long. Belief in themselves “especially when others don’t see the vision or deny your value,” said the athlete, was key to pushing through the tough times.
During her speech, she likewise made sure to throw in a joke about making an appearance in New York after the Aces lost to the New York Liberty in the semifinals of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. Though she was determined not to return to the city after the hard-fought loss, Wilson did it anyway for the sake of representing the League. “I’m going to be completely honest with you guys, I’m a bitter and sore loser,” she jokingly admitted.
Regardless of her personal sentiments, though, Wilson did make the trip—and successfully accepted the impressive award for the WNBA. It was a momentous ending to a momentous season, and a promising omen for the future of the League, too.