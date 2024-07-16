Hanna and Haley Cavinder on Viewership Growth, Evolution in Women’s Sports
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are known for their skills on the court, and the dynamic duo are bringing their talents back to the University of Miami for their fifth and final season of eligibility. While the two initially announced that they were stepping away from college basketball during the spring of 2023 to focus on other pursuits, the pair will soon return to Miami for the 2024-25 season.
We caught up with the Cavinder twins during Miami Swim Week festivities, where they walked the catwalk for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach on Saturday, June 1. Ahead of the main event, we chatted with Haley and Hanna about their return to the court, mental health and their feelings about increased viewership in women’s sports of late.
“I think last year was awesome for the game,” Hanna says. “I think just being able to see so many powerful athletes be able to grow the game, like Caitlyn Clark, Angel Reese, I think a lot of people were way more tuned into [women’s sports] ... and I think these players going into the WNBA is going to create way more opportunities. So it’s a win-win for all athletes. It’s cool to see the game change.”
While viewership across all women’s sports has increased in recent years, the NCAA women’s basketball championship game in April in particular drew in a record-breaking 18.9 million viewers (compared to an estimated 14.8 million viewers who tuned in to the men’s NCAA college championship game).
“I think that it shows that once you put women on television, people are going to tune in,” Haley adds. “ ... I think for the younger generation of girls [watching], women’s basketball is on the rise. I’m just excited to be back. I think that the game is growing and evolving and it’s about time because women deserve the same love as men in this space.”