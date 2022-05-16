Leyna Bloom was photographed in Belize by Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit in 2022, along with Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Kate Bock, and Natalie Mariduena.

Bloom has been clobbering conformity since the 27-year-old got her start in the ballroom dance community. Bloom went on to become one of the few openly transgender models to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week in 2017. She made history again as the first transgender cover model in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history and the first trans person of color to appear on our pages.

Belize is a remarkable paradise full of beaches, jaguars, and some of the best scuba and snorkeling in the world! Beyond the unmatched natural wonders, enriching history and archaeological marvels and adrenaline-inducing adventures, it is truly the warmth of the Belizean people that makes Belize so special. Belize has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the world’s friendliest destinations.

To learn more about Belize click here! | To plan your next trip to Belize click here!

In Belize, the team shot between jungles, lagoons and desolate islands with stunning waters, agriculture and wildlife. We wanted the styling to reflect the vibrance and abundance of the location. They pulled South American–inspired florals, dramatic structural pieces and bold jewelry that could keep up the beautiful and intense surroundings.

Hair: DJ Quintero

Makeup: Lisa Aharon of The Wall Group

Photographer: Yu Tsai



Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Bracelet provided by New York Vintage.

Shop swimsuits by OYE Swimwear: Shop this look with the Valentina ($350) one-piece.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Hype Beachwear provided by Zuzu Swim.



Shop swimsuits by Hype Beachwear.

Shop swimsuits by Zuzu Swim: Hype Marau Off the Shoulder Hot Pant Bikini ($129).

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Earrings by H&M(Necklace is hers).



Shop swimsuits by Tropic of C: The Ischia Top in Poppy ($60) is a bralette with fixed triangle top, and Rio Bottoms ($60) are low rise with minimal coverage.

Shop earrings by H&M.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling.

Shop swimsuits by Monday Swimwear: Shop a similar style with the Palma Top ($79), available in nine different colors and patterns. Match the look with the Palma Bottom ($75).

Shop necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling: Byzantine Mandorle Medallion with Three Emeralds (€339.00), Khasi Necklace in Enamel (€149.00).

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. Dress by Celia B. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons.

Shop bracelets by Viktoria Hayman: stackable gold Bauble Bracelet ($125).

Shop swimsuits by Navy Ray: Shop a similar style with Lahaina Top ($74) and Kamari Bottom ($72).

Shop dresses by Celia B: Iver Dress ($337.50).

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Miesis Swimwear. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. Bracelets by Viktoria Hayman.

Shop swimsuits by Miesis Swimwear: Jenna Bikini Top ($17) Similar style, Mimi Bikini Bottom ($17).

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH. Earrings by Ottoman Hands.



Shop swimsuits by INDAH: Shop one-piece and bikini sets by INDAH.

Shop earrings by Ottoman Hands: Shop a similar style with the Alana Textured Gold Front Hoop Earrings ($58).

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Juan de Dios. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons.

Shop swimsuits by Juan de Dios: Create this stunning look with the Amo la Luna Top ($210) and Victoria Vintage Bottom Embroidered ($150).

Shop earrings by 8 Other Reasons: Double Dose ($32).

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Earrings by Viktoria Hayman.



Shop swimsuits by Johanna Ortiz: Create a fresh look with this similar style, the Adriatic Sailing Bikini Top ($350) and The Shell Collector Bikini Bottom ($240).

Shop earrings by Viktoria Hayman: Triple Drop Wood and Gold Earrings ($145).

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.



Shop swimsuits by Norma Kamali: Shop the Norma Kamali swim line, which features some stunning one-piece and bikini sets in fashionable colors and glittering gold and silver adornments.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize.. Swimsuit by Cia.Maritima provided by Zuzu Swim. Earrings by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by Cia.Maritima.

Shop swimsuits by Zuzu Swim: Vicky Christina Triangle Bikini ($139).

Shop earrings by Ottoman Hands: Mati Gold Eye Hoop Earrings ($58). The quirky eye design of these gold-plated earrings will add a playful twist on your hoop collection.