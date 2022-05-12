SI Swimsuit 2022 Destinations: Belize

Belize is home to the world's second-largest barrier reef, which includes the famous Great Blue Hole. Belize Tourism Board

Belize is a remarkable paradise full of beaches, toucans, and some of the best scuba and snorkeling in the world! Between jungles, lagoons and desolate islands with stunning waters, agriculture and wildlife, you will have plenty to explore on your trip to Belize. The 2022 Swimsuit Issue featured models Kate Bock, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders, Leyna Bloom and Natalie Mariduena, all photographed in Belize.

In Belize, traditions and customs are varied and represent more than eight diverse cultures. Belizeans are proudly committed to preserving the country’s unique charms and pristine natural landscape. Beyond the natural wonders, archaeological marvels and adrenaline-inducing adventures, it is truly the warmth of the Belizean people that makes Belize so special. The blending of cultures in Belize has resulted in one of the happiest and most peaceful countries in the region, and has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the world’s friendliest destinations.

On our trip to Belize, the SI team stayed at The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant and Naia Resort and Spa. Sleeping Giant offers incredible opportunities to indulge in authentic local cuisine, explore their 600-acre property (featuring on-site adventurous activities), relax in one of their 31 award-winning accommodations and is conveniently located to other main attractions. The Naia Resort and Spa is an excellent choice when prioritizing your health/wellness. They offer access to their spa, yoga classes, exceptional accommodations and adventure tours. You really can’t go wrong with any of them!

Click here for a guide to 18 places not to miss on your trip to Belize!

In 2500 B.C. the Maya in Belize inhabited the area now known as Cuello, one of the oldest Maya archeological sites in the region. Belize Tourism Board

FAQ

Where is Belize?

Belize is in Central America, bordered to the north by Mexico, to the south and west by Guatemala, and the Caribbean Sea along the east.

How do I get to Belize?

From the U.S., direct nonstop flights to Belize are available through Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines, with direct nonstop seasonal (November to April) flights to Belize available with Sun Country Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines. From Canada, direct nonstop seasonal (November to April) flights to Belize are available with WestJet from Toronto, with Calgary routes anticipated to return.

To fly within Belize, Tropic Air and Maya Island Air operate regular service throughout the county. Tropic Air also has daily flights from Cancun to Belize International that offer connecting opportunities.

Mountain Pine Ridge, Rio On Pools Belize Tourism Board

Any interesting historical notes about Belize?

Belize is home to the first civilization, the Maya, and there are three groups of Maya still living in the country today, making Belize a destination where visitors cannot only learn about the magnificent indigenous culture but can also engage with the culture firsthand.

Today, Maya make up approximately 11% of Belize’s population, and generally the Maya live in sprawling villages (some remain close to sites of the earliest Maya settlements, such as Altun Ha, Xunantunich, Lamanai Cuello, and Lubaantun. These archaeological Maya sites can be visited today and stand as reminders of the remarkable history of the first people.