SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Achieng Agutu’s Luxe Launch Looks Took Inspiration From Her 2026 Shoot

SI Swimsuit dropped the 2026 issue last week on Tuesday, May 12, and the occasion meant one thing for the brand: it was time to party! Last weekend, many of the 34 models featured in the latest edition joined the team in New York City for an unforgettable three-day celebration.

Achieng Agutu was among the stars in attendance, where the three-time SI Swimsuit model showed off her incredible style. Christened “The Confidence Queen” by Vogue in 2021, the Kenyan-born model first debuted with the magazine in 2023 after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. She reunited with the brand in 2024 for her rookie debut in Mexico, and her sophomore feature was photographed in Bermuda in 2025. This year, Agutu returned, traveling with SI Swimsuit to beautiful Botswana for a truly stunning shoot.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Bydee. Cover up by La Paz. Boots by Ariat. Bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

While celebrating with SI Swimsuit over the weekend, Agutu quickly reminded fans precisely why she’s become a staple of the magazine. Whether she was strutting down the red carpet on her way to the VIP Launch Party or sharing her deep knowledge of the modeling industry on one of the many panels at SI Swimsuit’s Social Club, Agutu always caught our attention with her fashion-forward ensembles—so much so that we’re still daydreaming about them!

Hoping to get a closer look at the model’s gorgeous wardrobe from SI Swimsuit’s 2026 launch week celebration? Good news: we’ve got all the details below, including a sneak peek behind-the-scenes at her style inspiration, courtesy of her team.

Thursday, May 14: Red carpet and VIP Launch Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York

Achieng Agutu | Dimitrios Kambouris & Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kicking off the party with a bang, Agutu’s sultry VIP Launch Party look was styled by Alexander Julian. When it came to the concept behind the unique combination of pieces, the team drew inspiration from the very feat the model was there to celebrate: her aforementioned 2026 SI Swimsuit shoot in South Africa.

“Botswana’s national animal is the zebra, so for the opening event, we leaned into that with a zebra-print bodysuit layered under an acid-wash cowhide corset,” her team tells SI Swimsuit. “[Agutu] wanted the looks to reference Botswana while still feeling sexy and skin-forward, so we played with the idea of hide and exposure through cut, texture and silhouette. The mix of zebra print and acid-washed cowhide made the look feel raw, glamorous and intentionally textural rather than overly polished.”

Designer: Custom cowhide/zebra Look

Jewelry: Bracelet, necklace, and earrings by Nadri Jewelry, rings by Sterling Jewelry

Shoes: Louboutin

Hair: Hairbyfamata

Makeup: Mayerling Cintron

Achieng Agutu, Tunde Oyeneyin and Ali Truwit | Courtesy of Jackson Krule

Friday, May 15: SI Swimsuit Social Club (Day 1)

Achieng Agutu | Courtesy of TheStewartofNY

On the second day of the event, Agutu reunited with SI Swimsuit at Spring Studio for the first day of the Social Club. Enjoying a luxe brunch with a live DJ and high-energy atmosphere, the model kept the wardrobe’s overall theme consistent for the daytime look. “We wanted every outfit to subtly nod back to her Botswana shoot through animal prints, textures and hides,” her team adds.

Styled by Aaron Hawkins, Agutu rocked an eye-popping orange mini dress crafted with a crochet-like fabric and spotlighting several delicate details, including beautiful beadwork, fabulous fringe and coordinating accessories. The vibrant color palette also extended to her glam. A pop of orange on the eyelids and a deeper shade on the cheeks resulted in the ultimate summer-ready vibe.

Dress: Fio E Areia

Shoes: Ferragamo

Jewelry: Alexis Bittar

Hair: Hairbyfamata

Makeup: Mayerling Cintron

XANDRA, Achieng Agutu and Bethenny Frankel | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

Saturday, May 16: SI Swimsuit Social Club (Day 2)

Of course, the grand finale of SI Swimsuit’s 2026 launch week celebration deserved a grand finale look—or should we say “grand finale looks,” as Agutu rocked two unforgettable ensembles for the magazine’s special Saturday events.

SI Swimsuit Social Club: Day Look

Achieng Agutu | Courtesy of STEWARTOFNY

The third day of the celebration marked the second day of SI Swimsuit’s Social Club, where Agutu stopped by to share her industry knowledge on panels and chat with her fans. Once again styled by Alexander Julian, her team switched things up for a striking look that merged Old Hollywood aesthetics with standout modern touches.

“We balanced softness and boldness through a leather underbust corset and skirt paired with an oversized feather cape and cheetah-print heels,” her team notes. Similar to her Day 1 look, this sentiment also extended to her makeup, with Agutu opting for a soft, glowy glam complete with the perfect glossy lip.

Designer: Custom by Chuks Collin

Jewelry: Earrings by Misho Design, rings by Selvon NYC

Shoes: Steve Madden

Hair: Hairbyfamata

Makeup: Camille Thompson

Achieng Agutu | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit Social Club: Evening Look

SI Swimsuit 2026 Models | Courtesy of Josh Sawyer

Agutu finished off the weekend in a gold mini dress that tied the Botswana theme together, courtesy of the playful animal print and terrifically textured details. In a way, her last ensemble was the thesis of the entire week’s wardrobe, showcasing the beauty of Botswana merged with Agutu’s personal style.

“For the final look, we went more embellished and high glamour with a beaded giraffe-print dress, sequined feathers and dramatic embellishment,” her team tells SI Swimsuit. “Across all looks, the goal was to create something intricate, sexy, and voluminous while still tying back to the wildlife and visual language of Botswana through a fashion lens.”

Dress: Onalaja

Jewelry: Earrings by Susana Vega, rings by Selvon NYC

Shoes: Saint Laurent

Hair: Hairbyfamata

Makeup: Camille Thompson

More SI Swimsuit 2026: