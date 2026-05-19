SI Swimsuit Style Diaries: Jena Sims’s 2026 Magazine Launch Wardrobe

Launch events in celebration of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue may be in the rearview mirror, but the memories (and the incredible fashion moments) last forever. From walking the red carpet to an afternoon of meet and greets with fans, our talent totally brought it where their stylish ensembles were concerned.

Jena Sims, a three-time SI Swimsuit model and our 2024 Rookie of the Year, collaborated with Brooklyn-based stylist Emily Bess for the long weekend, whom she says “brings the vibes and helps me get out of my head when the anxiety kicks in.” The two have been working together since SI Swimsuit’s 2023 launch, and Sims says each look they put together is a collaborative effort.

The model, mom and nonprofit founder also collaborated with Toland Makeup on her glam and hairstylists Jasmine Galazka and Avi Pinhasov throughout the weekend, while her spray tan was executed by Golden Girls New York. Below, get a closer look at each of Sims’s head-turning outfits from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue’s launch week celebrations.

Thursday, May 14: Red carpet and after-party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York

Jena Sims | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

“Night 1 was this epic bloomer short with a gigantic bow on my butt, paired with a sheer corset-style top. I’m known for my love of color, so wearing all black was stepping outside the box for me,” Sims explains of the head-turning look. “The overarching theme we worked off of was ‘All That Jazz’/‘Putting on the Ritz.’ It felt very Broadway meets Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. People will also be shocked to learn that I didn’t buy any of this. I pride myself on being a curator, all of it was already in my closet, just waiting for the event to find me! I had to ride in the car on all fours on the way to the carpet to avoid crushing the bow and creasing the bloomers!”

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Top: Nensi Dojaka

Bloomers: The Dolls House

Tights: Calzedonia

Heels: Tom Ford

Jewels: Stephanie Gottlieb

Friday, May 15: SI Swimsuit Social Club (Day 1)

Jena Sims | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

“This Prada skirt has been burning a hole in my closet for ages,” Sims shares. “MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] is convinced it’s a photo of the exact location we shot in Ft. Myers, Fla., with the driftwood forest printed on it. The look I was going for here was SI schoolgirl vibes with the side-swoop bangs.”

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Clip, top and skirt: Prada

Boots: Christian Louboutin

Bag: Celine

Jewels: Stephanie Gottlieb

Friday, May 15: Nighttime comedy show

Jena Sims | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

It’s a Pucci girl summer, according to Sims. “The SI girls familiar with my style were shocked to learn that this was my first Pucci moment,” she notes. “I really leaned in. The theme in my head for this was ’60s mod model vibes.”

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Dress and tights: Emilio Pucci

Boots: Staud

Bag: Louis Vuitton

Jewels: Dolce and Gabbana earrings, Stephanie Gottlieb rings

Saturday, May 16: SI Swimsuit Social Club (Day 2)

Jena Sims | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

If this ‘fit looks familiar, it’s because Summer House’s Amanda Batula famously wore it during BravoCon last November. “With everything going on in that universe (IYKYK), I decided to give it new life and put my own spin on it,” Sims says of the set.

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Outfit: Area

Heels: Gianvito Rossi

Bag: Louis Vuitton

Earrings: Jennifer Behr

Saturday, May 16: Wrap party cocktail hour

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

“We floored it here,” Sims states. “I wanted to go out with the biggest bang and wear something outrageous. I felt so confident and ready to let loose in this! Hailey Bieber recently went viral for the Alaïa campaign these socks were from. I borrowed the most gorgeous sapphire and diamond tennis necklace from Stephanie Gottlieb—it was hard to give her back!”

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Jena Sims

Top: Balenciaga

Socks: Alaïa

Jewels: Stephanie Gottlieb

Heels: Christian Louboutin

Sim’s No. 1 style tip

When it comes to perfecting your personal sense of style, Sims says not to let trends dictate your look too much or worrying about what’s currently “in style.”

“I like to dress how I want, regardless of what’s trending,” she says. “I’m a maximalist, and I work hard for my body, so I enjoy showing it off. Being sexy and having class are not mutually exclusive.”

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