The Caribbean’s Best-Kept Secret: Inside South Caicos’ New Luxury Escape

Turks & Caicos’ Grace Bay has long been the destination travelers associate with crystal clear water and luxury resorts. But on the quieter shores of South Caicos, Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa offers a more secluded and untouched side of the Caribbean. Opened in March 2025, the oceanfront resort sits on a private stretch of white sand surrounded by limestone cliffs, salt flats and coastal wetlands that still feel largely undiscovered. With only around 1,100 residents on the island and just one other boutique hotel nearby, South Caicos remains one of the region’s lesser-known escapes, attracting travelers looking for privacy, nature and a slower pace.

The resort takes its name from the historic salinas, or salt ponds, that once earned South Caicos the nickname “Island of White Gold.” Throughout the property, subtle design references tie back to the island’s history, from coral stone tiles and local carvings to Taíno-inspired details incorporated into the architecture. Despite its remote feel, getting there is surprisingly simple, with nonstop flights from Miami twice weekly and short connecting flights from Providenciales.

Accommodations

Salterra

Every room and suite at Salterra is waterfront, with interiors centered around natural textures, soft neutral tones and large outdoor terraces. The entry-level Deluxe Guest Rooms feel spacious at roughly 500 square feet, offering either one king bed or two queens alongside private balconies or lanais.

For longer stays or family travel, the One-Bedroom Suites add separate living and dining areas, oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs and two-person showers, and expansive outdoor spaces that open directly toward the ocean. Families and groups will likely gravitate toward the Two-Bedroom Suites and Composite Rooms, which allow neighboring accommodations to connect for more flexible multi-generational layouts.

The Presidential Suite feels more like a private beachfront residence than a traditional hotel suite, complete with multiple bedrooms, bunk accommodations for children, a full kitchen and generous shared living spaces designed for extended stays or group travel. Salterra has also begun accepting waitlist applicants for its private residences, which offer homeowners access to the resort’s amenities, wellness offerings and curated experiences year-round.

Things to Do

Salterra

Much of the appeal of South Caicos is simply being outdoors. At the resort, guests can move between the lagoon-style pool, adults-only infinity pool, whirlpool hot tub and spa overlooking the salinas, all within steps of the beach.

For travelers looking to explore beyond the property, Adventures by Salterra organizes the resort’s excursions and water activities. Paddleboarding, kayaking and guided coral reef snorkeling are among the more relaxed options, while scuba diving, bonefishing and kiteboarding allow guests to experience the Caicos Banks more actively.

Excursions around the island include sunset cruises, kayaking through the Northern Cays and visits to mangrove ecosystems filled with birdlife and marine species. During humpback whale migration season, whale-watching becomes one of the area’s standout experiences.

Salterra

Back at the resort, mornings often begin with sunrise yoga on the beach followed by bike rides around the island or treatments at the adults-only spa. Guests can also take part in culinary masterclasses, pickleball matches and guided visits to the Coral Lab at the School for Field Studies, which focuses on reef conservation and restoration efforts in the region.

Dining

The food options at Salterra balance refined dining with more relaxed beachfront experiences. The resort features six culinary concepts, each drawing inspiration from the flavors and culture of South Caicos.

Brine, the resort’s signature restaurant, overlooks the salinas and focuses on dishes inspired by local culinary traditions and regional ingredients. The setting becomes especially striking in the evening as the light shifts across the water surrounding the salt ponds.

Salterra

For a more casual atmosphere, Cobo Bar & Grill serves Latin-inspired dishes and cocktails with panoramic ocean views. During whale migration season, diners occasionally spot humpback whales offshore while eating lunch or having drinks by the water. Guests relaxing at the beach or pool can also order directly from Cobo without leaving their loungers.

Additional venues including Regatta and Sisal round out the dining program with fresh café fare, cocktails and relaxed open-air settings that reflect the island’s laid-back pace.

How to Get There

Despite its secluded setting, South Caicos is relatively easy to reach. Nonstop flights from Miami operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with same-day connections available from dozens of cities across the United States.

Many travelers also fly into Providenciales before taking a short 18-minute inter-island flight to South Caicos. For a more scenic arrival, Salterra can arrange a private boat transfer from Providenciales, allowing guests to arrive by water while taking in the surrounding turquoise coastline along the way.

For more information, visit www.salterra.com.