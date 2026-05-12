The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Has Arrived

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue is finally here, and this year’s magazine is made up of 34 incredible women who are redefining success on their own terms. Made up of musicians, moguls, moms, brand regulars and those stepping in front of the SI Swimsuit lens for the very first time, this year’s magazine is one for the books.

We traveled to five different locations for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, and this year’s shoots resulted in four different covers, starring Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English. And while nine rookies joined the SI Swimsuit family this year, plenty of fan-favorite models are back for another year with the brand.

While on set around the globe, our models took a moment to hype themselves up for the camera, share their reasoning for appearing in the issue this year or simply manifest more great opportunities in their futures.

“I’m not waiting for somebody else to be that representation. I’m gonna be that representation,” Achieng Agutu, who returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the third consecutive year, stated while on set in Botswana. She later added, “ ... You deserve to be in these spaces, living and thriving and being your true self.”

Penny Lane, who has also been featured in the magazine three years running, took some time on set in Botswana to reflect upon the diversity within the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue this year. “Everybody is here to just have a good time and make incredible pictures,” she added. “ ... This magazine is embodying every sort of woman.”

Williams English, who was photographed for the fourth year in a row, landed one of this year’s covers following her photo shoot in Montauk, N.Y. Before she was surprised with the news, however, she seemingly manifested it into reality when she shared her feelings on set.

“It never gets any less surreal, like I’m living out my dream,” Williams English stated. “One thing that I hope happens on set today is we get the cover shot. That’d be nice.”

And while Duff and Haddish may be stepping into the SI Swimsuit limelight for the very first time with their covers this year, both women were more prepared for the opportunity than ever.

“This being the right moment to step into an SI Swimsuit cover is a little scary,” Duff admitted while on location in South Caicos. “And I lke to do things that scare me. I love to take a risk and I love to do things that freak me out a little bit. It just pushes you to a limit.”

Meanwhile, Haddish took a minute to reflect on how proud her younger self would be of her latest achievement. “This little girl from south central L.A. is now a swimsuit model,” Haddish gushed from Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. “If you believe in yourself enough, you can achieve anything, anything you want to achieve.”