The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue’s Biggest Swimwear Trends and Where to Shop Them Now

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue has finally arrived, and if you’re in the market for some new swimwear ahead of the summer, we’ve got you covered. The 34 incredible women who make up this year’s magazine traveled to some stunning locations, including Botswana, Fort Myers, Fla., Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Montauk, N.Y., and South Caicos—and the only thing more beautiful than the backdrop was the talent themselves and the stylish swimwear they sported.

Whether you’ve got a beach vacation abroad on the books or are heading to the Hamptons for the summer months, a new bikini or one-piece is surely in order. Make this your most stylish season yet by shopping looks straight from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue below, all with expert commentary from SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet.

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Get the Botswana Look

Safari mood board | SI Staff

“Styling this story was an absolute dream,” Zamet says. “We drew inspiration from some of fashion’s most iconic archives for this shoot, one in particular being Franco Rubartelli’s 1968 portrait of Veruschka in Yves Saint Laurent. Being able to pay homage to that legendary shot with Alix Earle, in that very same look, was pretty epic.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“While most of the shoot was soft and romantic or safari-inspired, we like to lean into our models’ personal style and we did just that for Achieng Agutu, who has the most incredible bold playful style. The shot of her in a yellow fringe bodysuit, Marni gold beaded sunglasses and platform Prada boots was a departure from much of the story but felt so right.”

Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved safari staples, including beaded one-pieces, colorful patterned bikinis and statement accessories from brands like Hunza G and Tropic of C.

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur Looks

The earthy, boho edit

Loreto earthy, boho mood board | SI Staff

“It's always interesting to see our styling of each shoot come to life on set,” Zamet explains. “We fit each model on location the day before their shoot, which means lots of bikinis and luggage, as well as a sometimes story-gone-rogue energy. This one went rogue in all the right ways, and to be honest, I’m not even sure where we began—but by the end, we were referring to it as the ‘Burning Man story.’ It was cool and the girls looked hot. It was edgy, bohemian, gritty and super raw feeling. There were some pretty epic suits, one of my favorites being Hunter McGrady in a hand-sewn shell bikini by Raquelle Pedraza.”

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Below, get the look by shopping several sparkly bikinis that channel McGrady’s fierce energy on set, along with earth-toned two-pieces, neutral sets and more.

The 1980s-inspired edit

1980s-inspired mood board | SI Staff

“For the styling for our second story in Loreto, we went for a high-glamour, ’80s-inspired look,” Zamet shares. “We incorporated lots of vintage YSL statement accessories, colorblocked swimsuits and high-cut one-piece silhouettes. The location lent itself perfectly to this aesthetic—the dramatic desert landscape against the crystal clear water created a striking backdrop, while the contrasting colors made everything feel incredibly vibrant and beautiful.”

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

If colorful, high-energy swimwear speaks to you, shop our selects below, which feature bright and beautiful options from brands like Solid & Striped, STAUD and more.

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Our model story

Fort Myers, Fla., mood board | SI Staff

“We wanted the styling of this story to feel bohemian, delicate, ethereal and feminine—which was mainly inspired by our fabulous photographer, Katherine Goguen, whose incredible eye captures that feeling so well,” Zamet shares. “We opted for beautiful, soft colors and silhouettes with lots of texture, from crochets to ruffles. The beautiful coastal feel of Fort Myers was the perfect backdrop for this story.”

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. Headpiece by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

If you gravitate toward a similar aesthetic, shop our selection of curated pieces below, including delicate, lacy swim tops from PQ Swim, a perfectly on-trend polka dot one-piece from SAME and more.

Our athlete story

Fort Myers, Fla., mood board | SI Staff

“Styling athletes always feels like such a celebration of the female form, which led us to lean into clean, sculptural silhouettes that highlighted both strength and elegance,” Zamet says. “We focused on sleek cuts, strong lines and minimal styling details that allowed each woman’s presence and athleticism to speak for itself. There’s something so striking about the balance of softness and power they naturally embody, and we wanted the styling to honor exactly that.”

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sleek suits with fun silhouettes (think cut-outs or lots of straps) are the best way to emulate this look. Below, shop pieces by ViX Paula Hermanny, ÉTERNE, Victoria’s Secret and more brands that achieve the timeless aesthetic.

Get the Montauk, N.Y., Look

Montauk, N.Y. mood board | SI Staff

“Since I started working at SI Swimsuit about 10 years ago, I've been dying to shoot in Montauk and lean into early 2000s surf culture,” Zamet notes. “I grew up obsessed with everything about the movie Blue Crush, and getting to bring that raw, sexy energy to this shoot was so fun. We wanted everything to feel a bit undone—the girls wore barely-there makeup, just out of the ocean textured beach hair and bikinis that were, for lack of a better description, hot and fun.”

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Channel your inner surf gurl by shopping the sporty one-pieces, rash guards and more linked below. Striped suits by Roxy, zip-up rash guards by Watskin and slouchy shorts that work as a swimsuit cover-up are just a few staples you can shop below.