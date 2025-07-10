Cameron Brink’s Cell Phone Tour
Athlete and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink shared a peek inside her cell phone while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. The WNBA star offered up a glimpse at her notes app and even made a prank phone call while on location.
TRANSCRIPT
My mom’s contact name is Giver of Birth. It makes sense, like she gave birth to me. And that photo’s so good of her.
Hey, it’s Cam Brink, and this is my cell phone tour.
This is so weird.
This is my fiancé and I, Ben, in Paris where he proposed, and it’s like my all-time favorite photo ever.
The last photo I took was my mom with my dog. She’s almost seven months. She’s getting service dog trained and she’s a very good girl.
So I have a whole list of kids names, they’re probably going to change. I just think it’s kind of fun to type one down when you hear a kid’s name, like oh, that’s a cute name. Ben’s looking at me like I’m crazy. I really like Brynn for a girl and I really like Lee for a boy. I like Nash. Look at him. You don’t like Blaine? I like the name Blaine. Anyways.
Oh this one’s good. This one’s of Ben singing. Good job!
I feel like the obvious one would be Steph Curry, but Caitlin Clark, actually.
My dad. Should we try? Let’s try my mom.
Hi, honey,
Hi, mom.
How ya doing?
They’re so happy with how I’m doing, they’re like, we want to do a nude shot with me, basically.
Oh f---.
What do you think?
Ah man, you know your dad is going to melt. It’s your body, your choice.
Thanks, mom. I’m pulling your leg. I’m joking.
You f-----.
I’m like, what do I tell you? You’re 22, you can choose to do it.
Thank you for entertaining us. Love you!