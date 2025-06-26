Caroline Marks’s Cell Phone Tour
Professional surfer and SI Swimsuit model Caroline Marks divulges her screen time, name-drops the most famous person in her contact list and more. Tune in to her cell phone tour, captured on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
Last photo on my camera roll was me laying in bed last night on my phone.
Most used emojis, let me have a look. The laughing face, the heart, the snowman. I don’t know why the snowman’s in there. That’s a really good question. Some of my friends like put the snowman emoji ‘cause I’m like kind of short, but I’m like super stable, so it kinda looks like a snowman, I don’t know. I’m not sure if that’s a compliment, but that’s where that came from.
Oh yeah, it’s tragic. Yeah, it’s not terrible, but ... Like, if I don’t set an alarm that’s like annoying, I won’t wake up. I’ll just sleep through it.
Quite a lot. When I’m competing, I check my social media a lot less. But when I’m not competing or like, surfing that much during the day, I’d say I check it a lot. My daily average? It’s four hours and 24 minutes. Is that pretty good?
Probably like Kelly Slater or something. What’s that?
[Director: Would he answer if you called him right now?]
I don’t know where he is in the world, but he was texting me throughout the whole Olympics like every single day, which was really cool, so. I don’t know if I have enough, like, I’m a little bit scared to call him. LIke it feels weird, like an invasion of privacy. But yeah, probably Kelly Slater. I mean, he’s the greatest of all time. That’s pretty gangster to have in your contacts.