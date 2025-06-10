Deep Dive With Suni Lee
While on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Suni Lee opens up about everything from her secret talent to the artist she’s playing on repeat.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi, it’s Suni Lee and I’m here to take you on a little SI Swimsuit Deep Dive.
Do you have a secret talent?
Oh yeah, I’m an FBI agent. I can find anyone online, like if you ask me to, like just give me a picture or something, like I’ll find them.
What is your favorite number?
Like three is my favorite number.
What is your immediate ick?
My immediate ick is when someone says they’re going to do something and they don’t.
What is the craziest rumor about you?
I feel like a rumor that I’ve heard about myself is that I was pregnant. When I got diagnosed with my kidney disease, I had to stop training and people thought that I got pregnant in like two days. It was so weird.
Who is your favorite artist?
I feel like right now, anything by like Rod Wave’s new playlist has been on repeat for me. But I’m like a big superfan.