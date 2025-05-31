Deep Dive With Toni Breidinger
While on the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger shared her favorite race track of all time, the song she can’t stop listening to on repeat and more.
TRANSCRIPT
What is your biggest fear?
My biggest fear, I’m very scared of heights, like I’ll just get like hella wobbly if I’m like up high on something. Um, and then, like, I worry about like losing someone I love, ‘cause I’m like, that’d be so sad.
Are you superstitious?
I’m not really superstitious, but I’m like all about putting positive energy out in to the universe. So I don’t like to speak or think about negative vibes, because I feel like that means you’re manifesting it to happen.
Do you have a lucky number?
My lucky number is 80, just because when I was younger, that was my first go-kart number.
What is your immediate ick?
Ooh, immediate ick. This isn’t really an ick, but when people are hypocrites, like that gets me so triggered. Like I don’t usually get mad, but that one will set me off.
Who is your celebrity look-alike?
Oh, I got Anne Hathaway today. Like, thanks, guys, hyping me up.
Do you believe in aliens?
There has to be, I mean the universe is so big. So, I think so, but I don’t know if they’ve like been here.
What is the craziest rumor about you?
I would say, first thing that comes to my mind is somebody said I was engaged to somebody, and I’ve never talked to them in my life. But it’s always like weird dating rumors and it’s like guys, like stop, like that’s embarrassing.
What song do you have on repeat?
Ooh, probably “Juno” by Sabrina Carpenter. That one’s ... her whole album, repeat, repeat, repeat.
What would your walk-out song be?
Like some Sexxy Red songs, I feel like that would be like a hype-up song, like walk-out song type vibe. Like something that just like gets you like pumped.
Only one track to race forever, which one?
I think I would choose Phoenix [Raceway], just ‘cause like the two turns are different and like there’s a lot going on with that track. But no, that’s hard. I mean, Daytona’s cool too, but I would probably say Phoenix and it’s kind of like close to home-ish.