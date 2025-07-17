Eileen Gu’s Cell Phone Tour
Professional freestyle skier Eileen Gu shared a peek inside her cell phone while on the 2025 SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. From her favorite emojis to the most famous person in her contact list, Gu spilled it all.
TRANSCRIPT
My daily average is two hours and one minute. That’s pretty good!
Oh wait, it just reloaded. Now it’s three hours and 18. I don’t really know how that happened. That’s still not bad. And it’s up from last week. This is respectable.
Hi, it’s Eileen Gu and I’m here to give you my cell phone tour.
Oh! That’s too good! Wow. These are crazy questions!
I really love this photo. It’s me at the top of the halfpipe. I ended up winning this contest, and I just feel like the energy and the intensity that’s like captured in this moment is something I really wanna hold with me. And you guys can also see that I have just a lot of games on my phone, and it’s super unorganized. And 107 not read texts, so.
Seedling? I don’t even know what sound this is. Oh. That is so lovely and relaxing. This was probably a really early alarm. Oh yeah, it was a 4 a.m. alarm. I needed the gentleness to start the day.
All the emojis that I use are pretty ironic. So I have like the crying emoji, I have the two red exclamation marks, skull emoji and a basketball player ‘cause I said “Do you want to play basketball?” with a basketball emoji.
I did this series of, when I was talking to my grandma, just like recording conversations that we had together, and here’s one of her singing. And my cat in the background! That’s so sweet! She’s like, 90.
Orlando Bloom. I think he would pick up if I called.
Director: Let’s call him!
Oh!
Operator: The wireless customer you are calling is not available. Please try again later.
That’s so awkward, oh my God! That’s too good! I’m actually dead!