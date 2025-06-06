Gabby Thomas’s Cell Phone Tour
Track and field athlete Gabby Thomas provides a peek inside her cell phone while on the SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. The Olympian shows off her lock screen, shares funny insights from her notes app and more.
I don’t believe in alarms, but when I do have to use an alarm ... how do I get there? I don’t even know how to set up an alarm. I hate alarms. I just believe in like sleeping until you wake up naturally.
Hi, I’m Gabby Thomas and I’m gonna give you a cell phone tour.
So, my home screen is a picture of my dog, Rico. He’s in a pumpkin patch and he’s smiling at the camera. He’s my heart.
O.K., so my most used emojis are the laughing face with the tears, the clapping emoji and the pink heart.
[The last photo on my camera roll] it’s me in New York City. I was the grand marshal for the New York City Marathon. That’s me in front of my little taxi cab. I’m so excited. I have like two thumbs up.
The most famous contact? Probably Pat McGrath. I met her a couple weeks ago at New York Fashion Week and got her information so one day she can do my makeup.
[On a recent DM] The other day I posted a photo of me and Ilona Maher and I was like, ‘Should we run the marathon?’ And everyone said ‘yes,’ but my best friend DMd me and goes, ‘Not my two favorite range clients. Go Lowell,’ and Lowell’s our agent. And it’s so cute. Ah, who doesn’t love her?
So I have this notes app of things that I overhear when I’m walking down the street that I find kind of funny. One was, ‘I hate running, I just hate it,’ while someone was jogging and I thought it was hilarious. People are so unknowingly funny.