Go Behind the SI Swimsuit Scenes With Cameron Brink
WNBA athlete Cameron Brink takes fans behind the scenes of her 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi you guys, it’s Cam and this is me right before I shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Truly one of my biggest dreams come true. And here’s me with Ben, he was the guy taking most of these lovely BTS for you guys.
We started off the magical day around sunrise, we woke up around 5 a.m., I put on this gorgeous white ‘kini and here are some of the unfiltered shots straight away. They made me feel so confident and started off the day on such a high note. We really wanted to take advantage of the great weather we were having, so we shot as many bikinis as possible in this first half of the day. This was another one of my favorite ‘kinis, the black and white was so sporty and so chic.
I simply cannot say enough good things about the team and the way they made me feel. It’s really hard to put your body out there for everyone to see, but the team truly made me feel so confident and so loved and we were just blasting music the whole morning and there were just such good vibes all around. This has been circled on my bucket list for as long as I can remember, so I just can’t say “thank you” enough to the Sports Illustrated Swim team. Everyone that was a part of the day, it was truly very magical.