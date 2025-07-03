Jordan Chiles’s Cell Phone Tour
While on the SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles shared a peek inside her cell phone, from the latest photo on her camera roll to the most famous contacts in her device.
TRANSCRIPT
I can call my best friend, she’ll answer.
She answers the phone! Say hi to everybody.
Hey guys, it’s Jordan Chiles and this is my cell phone tour.
The last photo is me at the Rockets game with blonde hair. Houston has been home for me for a very long time, so I’m a huge Houston fan.
O.K., I can go to Instagram, let me see. This random person, and he sent the eye emoji. For what reason? I don’t know.
I like Bratz dolls and Barbies, so like my sisters and my best friend, it’s like Bratz doll and then their name. And they have as their icons like little Bratz Dolls that look like them.
So we have the cry, like the laughing, crying one. This one I use a lot. This one, like together. I have a white heart. I have the tired emoji because I’m nonstop going, I don’t even know what day it is, what time it is, how many hours I’ve gotten of sleep.
Oooh, alarmy, alarmy.
I have Michael Jordan, Coco Jones. I have Simone Biles, uh. Let me go to my contacts. Oh, I have Flava Flav, Gabrielle Union. I have Chloe Kim. I have Hoda.
Oh, I can call my best friend, she’ll answer.
She answers the phone! Say hi to everybody. Yes, yes, yes! Thank you for picking up. That’s a best friend for you, she answered the phone.