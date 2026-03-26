Love Letters From Our Future Self: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico 2026

While on set in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher and Molly Sims offer advice to their future selves. This segment is presented by Radiesse.

TRANSCRIPT

Baylee: I just wanted to stop by and say I’m really proud of you. I wish I could show you all the crazy, insane, beautiful things you’ve been able to experience, but I know you wouldn’t believe me.

Corona: First of all, I am so proud of how far you’ve come. I am proud of how you’ve taken up spaces where a lot of the times people will not make you feel comfortable.

Dunne: I’m proud of the way your confidence has grown throughout the years and how you’ve collectively decided to give less f----, in a good way, of course.

Sims: I hope she, one day, realizes she’s enough, she’s good, she’s got this, 'cause she does.

Chan: I hope that you continue to abandon all prescription for how you think you’re supposed to live and continue rebuilding a life that you choose, brick by brick.

Maher: Everything worked out. Simple as that. I know you stressed and thought you were making the wrong choices, but everything happened as it should. Your body is magnificent and will keep up with you no matter what you put it through. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace and know you are where you need to be.

Dunne: Being undeniably yourself can be difficult, especially when the masses are telling you to do otherwise. But we freaking did it. Keep being a kind, badass human being.

Baylee: I’m so proud of you for following your dreams, despite them feeling impossible. Thank you for always putting others first and leading with kindness. I know sometimes it’s hard, but one day, your kindness will become your biggest strength.

Corona: I am so proud of all the times you didn’t give up, even in the times where everything seemed impossible. I love how you came back after a traumatic experience that changes your life and your body, because it really doesn’t define you.

Sims: I love that I’m always changing, always evolving, always keeping my head up high in difficult situations.

Corona: Your scars are beautiful and you deserve to feel love. You’re empowering and so much more than just a model.

Baylee: Keep smiling through the hardships because all those struggles are going to make you an even kinder, more empathetic person. All you ever wanted was to be a role model for other young women, and now you are. So thank you for always leading with love.