Everything to Know About the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami and How to Follow Along

Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes all our favorite warm-weather traditions! Lounging by the pool with an ice-cold cocktail, chowing down at a beachside cookout and our personal fave—though we admit, we’re a little biased—watching the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week.

Camille Kostek walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Following the debut of SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue on Tuesday, May 12, and the magazine’s Launch Week celebration in New York City, many of the models (and several surprise guests) who appeared in this year’s issue will join the magazine in Miami for a weekend filled with fashion-forward fun.

Want to enjoy all the biggest moments and standout styles on the SI Swimsuit runway from the comfort of your couch? Good news! We’ve got all the information you need to follow along with the must-see fashion event.

When is the SI Swimsuit Runway Show?

The SI Swimsuit Runway Show will take place during Swim Week 2026 in Miami at the W South Beach on Saturday, May 30.

Tunde Oyeneyin | John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

How can I watch the SI Swimsuit Runway Show?

For the first time, the SI Swimsuit Runway Show will be available to watch on Hulu. Produced by Next of Kin, directed by Sam Wrench and executive produced by Ashley Edens, Ian Orefice and Wrench, the program will be available for streaming starting Tuesday, June 9, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

“Bringing the SI Swimsuit Runway Show to Hulu is a defining moment in our continued expansion into larger-scale entertainment and immersive fan experiences,” says SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner. “The runway show has become far more than a fashion event—it’s evolved into a global cultural moment that sits at the intersection of fashion, entertainment, sports and storytelling. Releasing on Hulu helps us amplify our reach, create deeper audience engagement and deliver the energy and excitement of SI Swimsuit to viewers everywhere through premium streaming.”

For live updates the day of the show, be sure to follow SI Swimsuit across social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). There, you’ll catch sneak peeks of the show in real time as all the models hit the catwalk, as well as behind-the-scenes moments with all of your faves. And hey, while we’re talking about “all of your faves”...

Lauren Chan | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Which models are walking in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show?

As always, the roster of models set to walk in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week is set to be positively stacked! Spotlighting a mix of models from the 2026 issue, as well as a few surprises, fans can expect to see everyone from SI Swimsuit “legends” to rookies and beyond.

At the time of this article’s publication, the SI Swimsuit Runway Show will feature appearances from: Achieng Agutu, Bethenny Frankel, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Ellie Thumann, Gabi Moura, Grace Ann Nader, Haley Cavinder, Haley Baylee, Hanna Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Mary Holland Nader, Maura Higgins, Meredith Mickelson, Molly Sims, Nicole Williams English, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Sarah Jane Nader, Stassi Schroeder, Tiffany Haddish, Tunde Oyeneyin, XANDRA and more. You can learn more about the featured models here.

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