Let’s be honest, it’s not really summertime until the SI Swimsuit Runway Show takes over Miami for Swim Week!

And this year is no different, as the magazine will be in the Sunshine State for the event, with a special Beach Club experience on Friday, May 29, and the annual runway show on Saturday, May 30. Fans will be able to follow along with the fun on SI Swimsuit’s social media platforms, and on Tuesday, June 9, the entire runway show will be available to watch for the first time on Hulu! Learn more about how to catch all the Swim Week action here.

Today, we’re excited to reveal many of the models who’ll be joining the magazine on the catwalk. Strutting their stuff in this year’s top swimwear styles, this incredible collection of stars includes SI Swimsuit rookies, legends and a few surprises. Scroll on to find out who you can expect to see.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

This year marks Agutu’s third straight summer hitting the Swim Week runway on behalf of SI Swimsuit. The Kenyan-born model, TV host and social media influencer has posed for the magazine in Mexico, Bermuda and, most recently, Botswana.

In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, the 29-year-old has collaborated with brands like Victoria’s Secret, Shea Moisture and Make Up For Ever. Agutu was also named to Forbes “30 Under 30” Social Media list this year.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While Frankel made her brand debut on the Swim Week runway with SI Swimsuit last year, she posed for her rookie feature in the 2026 magazine in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The entrepreneur, podcast host and philanthropist is known for her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the 55-year-old mom of one founded the Skinnygirl brand in 2009 before selling it two years later.

Fans know and love Frankel for her candid, authentic conversations on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, as well as her upfront and honest persona across social media, where she has a combined 9.6 million followers.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A regular presence on the Swim Week runway with SI Swimsuit, Nader returns to the catwalk at the W South Beach once again. After winning the Swim Search in 2019, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native went on to land the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue following her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic. The following year, Nader was named a brand legend.

In addition to her modeling career, Nader was a conestant on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, and she and her sisters, Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and Mary Holland, costar in their own Hulu reality show, Love Thy Nader. Early next year, Brooks will make her scripted television debut on the Fox reboot of Baywatch.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Shirt by MIKOH. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, will once again strut her stuff on the SI Swimsuit runway this year. The model and former cheerleader co-won the brand’s Swim Search (alongside Haley Baylee) in 2018, and has been featured in every issue since. She landed the cover as a rookie in 2019 and earned her status as an icon of the brand five years later.

In addition to her work as a model, Kostek is a designer who has curated her own collections with Dune Jewelry and La Porte Swim. The 34-year-old Connecticut native is also a passionate philanthropist and body positivity advocate.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

For the sixth year running, Goff will make an appearance at Swim Week for SI Swimsuit’s runway show. The former Swim Search co-winner (who took the title alongside bestie Katie Austin in 2021), landed the digital cover of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 issue and was photographed for this year’s print magazine in the Fort Myers, Fla., area.

Passionate about giving back, the 32-year-old California native works with non-profits including Forgotten Harvest, Girls Inc. Los Angeles, Baby2Baby and others. The proud mom is also the Board Director of Southeast Michigan’s Brilora Fertility Foundation.

Claire Kittle

Claire Kittle was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by FAE. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Following her February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, Kittle will make her runway debut with the magazine later this week. Kittle, a content creator with a passion for sports and fashion, is a former collegiate basketball player who is married to San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Claire is the founder of the HOSS Tailgate Tour and cohost of the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up YouTube series, which she created alongside friend and fellow 49ers spouse Kristin Juszczyk.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. Headpiece by Andi Bagus. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

For the fourth year in a row, Thumann will hit the Swim Week runway for SI Swimsuit. The 24-year-old Arizona native, who has been featured in each annual magazine since her rookie photo shoot in Puerto Rico in 2023, is a content creator with more than four million followers across her platforms.

In addition to her fashion and lifestyle content, fans love Thumann for her candor related to her experiences with anxiety and mental health. Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Thumann has collaborated with notable brands like Coach, Alo Yoga, Levi’s, Marc Jacobs and others.

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Making her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut this year, Moura rocked the 2026 issue with her rookie shoot. Photographed on the shores of Fort Myers, Fla., the now 21-year-old content creator moved from Brazil to the U.S. at just 17 years old to pursue modeling.

While this is Moura’s first time on the SI Swimsuit catwalk, it’s far from her first runway rodeo. In fact, the content creator gained attention online in 2025 following her appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, growing her audience to 15 million followers across all social media platforms.

Grace Ann Nader

Grace Ann Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Returning to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show for the first time following her 2023 debut, Grace Ann is the younger sister of SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader. Together, along with their siblings Mary Holland Nader and Sarah Jane Nader, the sisters star on Hulu’s Love Thy Nader.

Grace Ann, a model and influencer, recently made waves at the Met Gala and has partnered with brands like Garage Clothing, Free People and Jukebox. She received her Master’s Degree in public health from New York University.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Baylee, who posed for this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, will return to the Swim Week runway on behalf of the brand for the first time since 2021. After co-winning SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search in 2018 (alongside Kostek), Baylee, 33, went on to pose for the magazine in Keyna, Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands, and Hollywood, Fla.

These days, Baylee is known for her career as a content creator, where she has 32 million followers across social media. She was named a Forbes Top Creator in 2024 and 2025 and is constantly creating viral moments.

Haley Cavinder

Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Two summers before landing the digital cover of the February 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Cavinder walked the Swim Week runway for the magazine. The 25-year-old entrepreneur, content creator and former DI basketball player will return to the catwalk later this week for the second time on behalf of the magazine.

Cavinder, alongside her twin sister, Hanna, launched the TWOgether fitness app in 2024 and this year, the two are developing several new business ventures, including a supplement line and tequila brand.

Hanna Cavinder

Hanna and Haley Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hanna will once again team up with her sister, Haley, on the runway for SI Swimsuit. The influencer and former collegiate basketball athlete, who played guard for Fresno State and the University of Miami, was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list alongside her twin in 2024.

Since retiring from the sport of basketball, Hanna and her sister have focused their careers on the content creation and entrepreneurial spaces.

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MBM Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

McGrady, an SI Swimsuit legend, is a staple on the brand’s Swim Week runway, and will return to the catwalk following this year’s photo shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The same year she earned her status as an icon of the brand, the 33-year-old model, podcast cohost and designer landed her own solo cover, which was photographed in Mexico.

Outside of her work with the magazine, McGrady cohosts the Model Citizen podcast alongside her sister, Michaela, and has curated several clothing collections for Sam’s Club under the Edited x Hunter McGrady brand.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

For the second year running, Maher will hit the Swim Week runway with SI Swimsuit. Our reigning Rookie of the Year first joined the family when she posed for the September 2024 digital cover, and the Olympic rugby player has been featured in the print issue twice, most recently in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Maher, a rugby sevens athlete with a bronze medal to her name, is also a runner-up on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars and a social media personality who uses her platform to encourage women and young girls to be their most confident selves.

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sanders, an SI Swimsuit legend, is another staple on the Swim Week runway. This year, she’s joining SI Swimsuit on the heels of her stunning photo shoot in Fort Myers, Fla. After being named Rookie of the Year in 2019, the 34-year-old model and influencer landed the cover of the magazine the following year. Since, she has traveled to exotic locations like Belize and Switzerland.

Sanders, known by her fans as “Golden Barbie,” has built an incredible career for herself, appearing in publications like Allure, Vogue, Esquire, Glamour and others. In addition to being a model, Sanders is an influencer, sharing lifestlyle, beauty and fitness content with her nearly six million Instagram followers.

Jena Sims

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa State Park, Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by La Revêche. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sims, a two-time SI Swimsuit model who was most recently photographed in Fort Myers, Fla., first walked the Swim Week runway for the brand back in 2023 as a co-winner of that year’s Swim Search open casting call. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

In addition to her modeling career, the 37-year-old mom is the founder of Pageant of Hope, a non-profit that aims to build confidence and inner beauty in children in challenging environments. The 2024 Rookie of the Year has also collaborated with notable fashion brands like DIFF Eyewear and Oneone Swimwear.

Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Another SI Swimsuit rookie hitting the runway this year, Corona will walk the catwalk following her breathtaking debut in the 2026 issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

A content creator who uses her platform to share lifestyle content and promote body positivity, she began modeling in Mexico City at just 16 years old. Since then, Corona, 28, has become a style star to watch and a regular at New York Fashion Week and has also appeared in multiple campaigns for designers, including Fenty Beauty, L’Oréal, Marc Jacobs, Pandora, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

This year marks Austin’s fifth Swim Week Runway Show appearance with SI Swimsuit. Following her 2021 Swim Search open casting call co-win, the model joined the brand in Miami in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025—the same years she appeared on the magazine’s glossy pages. For her most recent SI Swimsuit shoot, Austin was photographed alongside a mix of magazine staples, rookies and featured athletes in Fort Myers, Fla.

The daughter of famed fitness guru Denise Austin, the model, 32, is also a certified fitness trainer, health coach and the founder of the Katie Austin app. In the years since debuting with SI Swimsuit, Austin has cultivated a passionate fanbase of nearly 2 million followers across her social platforms.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Chan appeared in the annual issue for the fourth consecutive time in 2026, posing in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. In 2025, the model, writer, editor and host’s Bermuda feature secured her a spot on the cover as one of four cover models, and she also penned an essay—titled “For the Girls”—which appeared in the issue.

Chan’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show appearance also marks her third time with the magazine at Swim Week. She walked in both the 2024 and 2025 shows, the latter of which saw the 35-year-old accessorizing a Western-inspired all-black look with an edgy whip.

Mary Holland Nader

Mary Holland Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Once again, Brooks Nader and her powerhouse sisters will hit the SI Swimsuit Runway Show together. Mary Holland strutted the catwalk for the magazine back in 2023, and since then, has made some major career moves. After leaving her job on Wall Street, Mary Holland created her own company, Mary & Pip Co., a wealth management platform for the modern woman.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins | TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Higgins, 35, will make her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut with the magazine later this week.

Beginning her career as a standout star on Love Island, the model has had a year. Namely, she starred on the 2026 season of The Traitors, where she was the runner-up (still, she got a Birkin bag out of the ordeal). She was also revealed to be on the next cast of Dancing With the Stars, where she’ll officially be lacing up her dancing shoes to hit the ballroom floor on Season 35.

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Top by Mirel Prentice. Swimsuit by SAME. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

A model, actor and influencer with over four million followers across social media, Mickelson was first scouted at a local mall in her native Atlanta. Since then, the now-26-year-old has appeared on the pages of major magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue, CR Fashion Book, V Magazine, Maxim and Flaunt.

And in 2026, she added SI Swimsuit to that list! The rookie traveled to Botswana for her first shoot, and she’ll make her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut at this year’s show.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Vesey. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A staple of SI Swimsuit in the 2000s, Sims returned to the magazine for the 2026 issue with a beautiful shoot on the beaches of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Before this year’s feature, the model, YSE Beauty founder and podcast host, was last seen on the magazine’s pages in 2024, when she was inducted into the latest class of SI Swimsuit legends for the 60th anniversary issue.

While her marvelous Mexico return was Sims’s eighth overall shoot with SI Swimsuit, the 53-year-old model has never appeared at the annual runway show during Swim Week—that is, until now!

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Including this year, Williams English has walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show an impressive five times. Her very first appearance included a special moment for the model, as she revealed she was expecting her first child, and walked the runway pregnant.

The model, designer and reality TV star has graced the glossy pages of SI Swimsuit every issue ever since her 2023 debut in Dominica, for which she took home Rookie of the Year honors. In 2026, she earned her first cover spot as one of four front-page models with her fourth feature, photographed in Montauk, N.Y.

Penny Lane

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Lane has become a staple of the annual SI Swimsuit issue since her debut in Portugal back in 2024. This year, she trekked to the wilds of Botswana with the magazine for a fabulous feature that felt like something plucked straight out of a classic film.

The 31-year-old certified holistic health coach has also appeared at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show a number of times, and last year, she embraced a cowgirl theme, rocking an all-denim look complete with chaps on the catwalk.

Remi Bader

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Bader’s attendance at this year’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show is a full-circle moment for the popular content creator. In 2025, Bader joined the magazine for the first time, taking a stylish stroll on the Miami catwalk. This year, she posed for her first in-print feature in Montauk, N.Y., and now, she’s returning to the Sunshine State for another turn around the catwalk at Swim Week.

A content creator boasting over three million followers across social media, the 31-year-old model is best known for her authentic, approachable videos covering body positivity and lifestyle topics. In 2025, she was also featured on the first-ever TIME100 Creators List, cementing her status as a rising star online and beyond.

Sarah Jane Nader

Sarah Jane Nader | Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The youngest of the Nader sisters, the model will walk the SI Swimsuit runway for the second time in 2026, following her 2023 debut in Miami.

Nader stars alongside her sisters—Brooks, Mary Holland and Grace Ann—on the hit Hulu show, Love Thy Nader, which was renewed for Season 2 earlier this year following the successful first season. As a model, she’s partnered with many major brands over the years, including Avec Les Filles, Hudson Jeans, MAC Cosmetics and more.

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Schroeder is returning for her second turn on the SI Swimsuit catwalk this year, following her debut at the show last May.

A reality TV sensation and best-selling author, the model first gained prominence for her appearances on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Summer House and Vanderpump Villa. In addition to this, Schroeder, 37, has authored several books, including Next Level Basic, Off With My Head and You Can’t Have It All, and she co-hosts the podcast STASSI with Tay with her friend, Taylor Strecker.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

An Emmy, Grammy and NAACP Image Award-winning actor, comedian, host, producer and New York Times best-selling author, Haddish has officially added “swimsuit superstar” to her impressive résumé.

Appearing on the front page as one of four cover models, this year marked the multihyphenate’s SI Swimsuit debut. She traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the sun-soaked feature, posing in colorful designer pieces for a standout shoot. And Haddish, 46, is keeping the fashion-forward vibes going this summer, as she’ll also be strutting her stuff down the Swim Week catwalk for the first time this year.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit’s most recent Swim Search winner, this is Oyeneyin’s second runway show appearance with the magazine—and, like Bader, it’s part of a full-circle moment.

A popular fitness instructor and top performer at Peloton, the 40-year-old model first joined forces with SI Swimsuit at the annual runway show in 2025, where she walked alongside her fellow Swim Search contestants. Following her win, she shone on the shores of Montauk, N.Y., for her rookie feature in 2026 and will make her return to the runway this week.

XANDRA

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA first rocked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on stage as the event’s DJ in 2023 before surprising everyone with her own turn on the catwalk that same year. From there, she made her in-issue debut in 2024 with her shoot in Belize. Then, in 2025, she returned to the Miami runway following her second consecutive feature with the magazine in Jamaica.

In 2026, the 25-year-old DJ and content creator—who has performed at major events around the globe, sharing the stage with names like Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers—posed for her third SI Swimsuit shoot, this time in Montauk, N.Y. And now, she’s returning to the runway once more for the biggest swimwear fashion event of the summer.

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