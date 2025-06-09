SI Swimsuit Unfiltered
During Swim Week, SI Swimsuit rookie Denise Bidot, cover model Lauren Chan and digital cover model Ilona Maher provide their honest takes on being a woman in 2025, what they wish people understood about them and more.
TRANSCRIPT
Hey you guys, it’s Denise Bidot, I’m Lauren Chan, I’m Ilona Maher, and this is SI Swimsuit Unfiltered.
Maher: Being a woman in 2025 feels like we’re no longer toning it down, we’re taking up space and just being ourselves.
Chan: I feel like we’re really having a moment as women and we’re kind of resetting.
Bidot: Freedom from any norms. Freedom to love whoever you want, freedom to be whoever you want and just freaking live.
Chan: What people don’t tell you about growing into yourself is that it is freedom.
Bidot: It’s liberating.
Maher: Finding your confidence, losing it again, finding it again.
Bidot: It’s not always that easy, but once you get there, life is good.
Maher: It’s all about ups and downs.
Bidot: I used to believe in trying to be perfect, and then I realized that it’s so overrated.
Chan: That you had to do what you’re supposed to in life.
Maher: Being strong is so feminine, so beautiful.
Chan: I’ve realized that to build your most fulfilling life, you have to do what you want.
Bidot: One thing I wish people understood about me is honestly that I’m a Gemini, and I can see all sides to the story.
Chan: I’m funny!
Maher: I’m truly just a person, a normal being and I think they do get that, though. You guys get that.
Chan: The most freeing thing I’ve ever done for myself is come out.
Maher: Post and just not feel any hesitancy to just show myself, show my personality.
Bidot: Believe in myself. It’s me against me, so I’m believing in me.