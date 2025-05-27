Suni Lee’s Cell Phone Tour
Elite athlete, Olympian and SI Swimsuit model Suni Lee shared a sneak peek inside her cell phone while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. In addition to her lock screen to her most-used emoji, the 22-year-old athlete divulged her impressive average screen time.
TRANSCRIPT
That’s my favorite emoji ever.
Hi, it’s Suni Lee, and I’m here to give you my cell phone tour.
My home screen is a picture of me and my sister. This is probably one of my favorite pictures because it was from Fashion Week, the most tiring and exhausting day. But we decided to order Thai food, and she started feeding it to me because we didn’t have any utensils. So we were just like dropping things in each other’s mouths, which sounds so weird, but she’s like my best friend, so I love her, and yeah, that’s why it’s my home screen.
The last photo in my camera roll is a picture of lunch from today.
My most used emoji is probably the laughing emoji if I’m being honest. Oh, it’s the one where it’s like ... I don’t even know how to ... it’s this one. That’s my favorite emoji, ever.
Oh gosh, I live on my social media. It’s really bad. I think my screen time has been like eight hours a day. I’m always, always on my phone.
My most famous contact is probably like Simone [Biles] or like Charles Barkley. Yeah, there’s like some that I just can’t say. Yeah.