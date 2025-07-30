The Product Duo Tunde Oyeneyin Uses for the Ultimate Summer Glow
2025 Swim Search finalist Tunde Oyeneyin shares the two products that are the secret to her summer glow, as showcased on the Swim Week runway. The Peloton instructor also discusses getting better with age and says it’s never too late to reach for your goals.
TRANSCRIPT
It’s giving glow. It’s giving she lives in sunlight. It’s giving Sports Illustrated runway. It’s giving she’s gonna be late to the gym. It’s giving a lot for the gym.
Step one, prep your skin with whatever intense moisturizer or body butter that you love. Right now, I’m loving Fenty, so you can see I’m already glowing, but we’re gonna go for an intense glow.
I love this because it feels like a little bit of a golden goddess. Are you guys seeing this? So I can’t take credit for this next part. There was another finalist and she was using this life-changing product. So you load up your brush and it looks...
I’m really honored to be considered as a finalist. To do this just before I turn 40, it’s proof that as women, we only get better with age. I can’t imagine having the confidence to have done this in my 20s or even my early 30s. I’m in a space mentally and physically now that I just wasn’t then. I’m doing it to show that it’s never too late and it never hurts to try.
Be slippery and slide-y, like you can look but don’t touch, that’s what it’s giving. The, that definition wasn’t there a second ago.