Tunde Oyeneyin 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Tunde Oyeneyin walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez and Raeann Langas.
Oyeneyin is one of six finalists for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search. This annual open casting call offers applicants the chance to appear in SI Swimsuit, as the winner will earn a guaranteed spot in the 2026 issue.
A Texas native of Nigerian descent, Oyeneyin is best known for her work as a Peloton instructor, motivational speaker, podcast host and author. Joining Peloton in 2019, Oyeneyin quickly became one of the brand’s most popular instructors, leading cycling and strength classes for a community of over 7 million members. She uses her love of health and fitness to inform her podcast, Fitness Flipped, which debuted at number one on Apple’s Health and Fitness charts. She’s also a New York Times bestselling author, penning a memoir titled Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be, which resulted in a nationwide sold-out book tour.
The W South Beach hosted SI Swimsuit events during Swim Week, taking place on May 30 and May 31. Providing swimwear fans with a sneak peek into the trendiest styles for this year’s swim season, SI Swimsuit also hosted several other events over the weekend, aside from the runway show. These included a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a VIP dinner on Friday, followed by an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.