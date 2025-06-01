Tunde Oyeneyin
Tunde Oyeneyin is one of six SI Swim Search finalists. Receiving thousands of applications each year, Swim Search is an open casting call created to find new and talented potential SI Swimsuit stars on the rise, with the winner receiving a feature in the SI Swimsuit 2026 issue. Like her fellow finalists, Oyeneyin already has plenty to be proud of.
This 37-year-old is a Texas native of Nigerian descent and is best known for her work as an incredibly popular fitness instructor with Peloton. Having grown up struggling with issues around body image, Oyeneyin notes that it was her growing passion for fitness that led her down the path of self-love, and eventually made her realize it was her “true calling to motivate people to become the best version of themselves.”
Her trademark class with Peloton, “Arms with Tunde,” performs in the top 3% of all programs offered. She also hosts a podcast called Fitness Flipped, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple’s Health and Fitness charts. Aside from her extensive experience in the realm of exercise, Oyeneyin is also a New York Times bestselling author, having penned her memoir titled Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be.
As a Swim Search finalist, Oyeneyin walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31.