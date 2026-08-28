Ashley Graham, Jordan Chiles and More SI Swimsuit Models Vacation Across the Globe

Summer is the season of travel, and over the last several weeks, we have been recapping some truly spectacular SI Swimsuit model vacations to serve as your next getaway inspo. Whether venturing out far away or staying a bit closer to home, our brand stars are slaying their vacay vibes (and, of course, their outfits!).

Below, take a look at just a few jaw-droppping travel posts from SI Swimsuit models that we spotted in our Instagram feed over the last few days.

Ashley Graham

Graham, who was featured on the cover of the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue, recently enjoyed a getaway in Ghana alongside her husband, cinematographer Justin Ervin. In her recap on Monday, Aug. 24, the supermodel and mom of three showed off some stunning outfits, local culture and cuisine and more. The pair attended the wedding of Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson in West Africa.

Jordan Chiles

Chiles dropped jaws by sharing a photo dump of bikini pics in which she posed in a clear gondola. The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, who was photographed at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., wore a strapless yellow bikini for the occasion and accessorized with a pair of square black sunnies.

Brooks Nader

Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, has been enjoying an extended vacation over the last several weeks, and in a recent IG post, she deemed St. Tropez, France, as her “happy place.” The model showed off a lacy white YSL mini dress and posed for photos alongside her younger sister, Grace Ann.

Claire Kittle

Kittle, a February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, has been spending some down time in Italy. The content creator declared she “loves an Italian summa” while recapping her adventures overseas. In addition to some incredible outfits, even better swimwear and refreshing cocktails, Kittle showcased snapshots alongside pal and fellow WAG Kristin Juszczyk.

Ilona Maher

Maher’s 30th birthday girls trip concluded with a recap post, courtesy of the rugby athlete, which revealed the picture-perfect destination in Hawai’i to be The Ritz-Carlton O‘ahu, Turtle Bay. The 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year referred to the trip as “one for the books,” noting that the resort provided great “ food, views, drinks, activities and all around vibes.”

Simone Biles

Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. | Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Biles may be the most decorated gymnast of all time, but she is also a two-time SI Swimsuit model—a fact she reminded her followers of with some stunning bikini pics. While clad in a muted berry two-piece and gold body chain, she declared that she is “desperately looking for a vacation home” in her caption.

Click here to see Biles’s Instagram carousel.

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