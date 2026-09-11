Salma Hayek Pinault, Alix Earle and More SI Swimsuit Models Shine at Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner
The fifth annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner was held in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Hollywood’s best and brightest showed up and showed out for the philanthropic gala. Hosted at The Pool, the event served as a kickoff to New York Fashion Week, but more importantly, raised money to end gender-based violence.
And while the fundraiser is put on by one of our very own 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover models, other brand stars past and present were in attendance at last night’s red carpet event to help do their part in furthering the Kering Foundation’s mission of supporting survivors.
Salma Hayek Pinault
Pinault, who was photographed by Ruven Afanador for the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue in Mexico, wore a black Balenciaga gown for Thursday’s red carpet event. The dress featured a voluminous off-the-shoulder neckline, while the bodice of the gown clung to Pinault’s frame.
The actor and philanthropist cohosted last night’s gala alongside her husband, François-Henri Pinault. The pair established the event in 2022, and last year alone, the dinner raised a whopping $4.5 million to aid survivors of gender-based violence.
Alix Earle
Earle dazzled in a floor-length silver sparkly Gucci gown with a high neckline and low open back. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, who was photographed in Botswana, wore her blonde locks in voluminous curls and forwent jewelry, allowing her dress to be the focal point of her look.
Martha Stewart
Stewart, a 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, wore a sparkly brown floor-length gown for the occasion. While Earle’s shimmery number was sleeveless, Stewart opted for a three-quarter-length sleeve and piled on the accessories. She wore tiered chunky pearl necklaces and matching earrings.
Lindsey Vonn
Red-orange is totally Vonn’s color. The alpine ski racer and three-time SI Swimsuit model dropped jaws in a vibrant dress with a spaghetti strap on one shoulder and loose, train-like fabric on the other. The Olympian accessorized with gold jewelry and carried a black clutch under one arm.
Simone Biles
Looking regal in all black, Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history as well as a two-time SI Swimsuit star, wore a strapless gown paired with over-the-elbow opera gloves. While the dress’s train pooled around the athlete as she posed for photos, Biles showed off her fierce smolder for photographers.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.