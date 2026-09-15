These Plush Velvet SI Swimsuit Styles Are the Ultimate Autumnal Poolside Mood

While some fashion fans may believe the words “autumn” and “swimwear” don’t belong together, we’d beg to differ—though we acknowledge we may be a touch biased.

Still, style lovers may be surprised to learn that many of their favorite fall-ready trends can also be found in sultry swimwear sets. From rich jewel tones to cozy, chunky knits and beyond, there’s plenty of unexpected pieces just waiting to prove autumn is just as vacation-worthy as summer. With this in mind, we’ve decided to highlight one of our favorite fall-ready swimwear trends: plush velvet and velour fabrics.

That’s right! This tactile, textured fabric makes the ultimate luxe look by the pool or on the beach—but don’t just take our word for it. We’ve gone through the SI Swimsuit archive to resurface four of our favorite examples of this autumnal seaside style for your future fall fashion moodboard.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Triangl. Watch is vintage Cartier Baignoire provided by Material Good. Rings by Material Good. Earrings by Emma Pills. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Starting with our most recent example, Earle had fans doing a double-take when she rocked this breathtaking blue velvet two-piece by Triangl for her SI Swimsuit debut, photographed by Yu Tsai. Posing for the magazine for the first time in Miami, the content creator and Earle Meets World star made history as the first cover model for the inaugural digital issue. For her wardrobe, the SI Swimsuit team wanted “an elevated twist on her current going-out fashion sense.”

To check out Earle’s full 2024 digital gallery, click here.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Triangl. Watch is vintage Cartier Baignoire provided by Material Good. Rings by Material Good. Earrings by Emma Pills. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Allie Ayers

Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. Swimsuit by Bissy Swim. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Another luxe-looking, fall-friendly swim option, Ayers reminded fashion lovers precisely why jewel tones are the ultimate way to elevate any style during her second SI Swimsuit shoot in 2021. The unique one-piece by Bissy Swim—complete with a trendy square neckline and spaghetti straps—was pretty, plush and perfectly timeless as the model strutted on the warm sands of Atlantic City for photographer Yu Tsai.

To check out Ayers’s full 2021 gallery, click here.

Allie Ayers was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J. Swimsuit by Bissy Swim. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Morgan added a twist to the velvet bikini trend when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in St. Lucia for her second SI Swimsuit shoot—pun very much intended. The twist-style neckline of her Ola Vida two-piece added a playful touch to an already must-have look, while the striking mustard shade complemented the golden sun rays soaking each of her final photos.

To check out Morgan’s full 2019 gallery, click here.

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by MISA Los Angeles. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Last but not least, Balti took fall-friendly swim style to the next level when she rocked this unique velvet one-piece by MISA Los Angeles for her 2018 shoot in Aruba, photographed by Yu Tsai. From the layered neckline to the dramatic sleeve to the plush purple fabric, the overall look was the ultimate combination of wonderfully witchy vibes and moody autumnal aesthetics.

To check out Balti’s full 2018 gallery, click here.

Bianca Balti was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by MISA Los Angeles. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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