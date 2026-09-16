Camille Kostek, Ashley Graham and More SI Swimsuit Model Sightings During New York Fashion Week

That’s a wrap! While New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, the style-filled extravaganza, which ran from Thursday, Sept. 10, through Tuesday, Sept. 15, has left us with plenty of outfit inspo for the seasons to come. And while designers like Ralph Lauren, Coach, Calvin Klein, 7 for All Mankind and others showcased their spring/summer 2027 collections, plenty of SI Swimsuit models were either on the runway or sitting front row during NYFW.

In case you missed out on the fashionable displays throughout the last several days—don’t worry! We’ve compiled some of the best SI Swimsuit model moments from NYFW for you below.

Camille Kostek

Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, attended the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at the Plaza Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 10. Her preppy ensemble, featuring a tailored black blazer and a red sweater casually slung over her shoulders, was the perfect look for the occasion.

Ashley Graham

Graham opened the Kallmeyer show last Thursday, and the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model playfully recapped what things were like behind the scenes at Gotham Hall in a later Instagram reel.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles at the Christian Cowan show on Sept. 11, Simkhai show on Sept. 11, and Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 12 | Atsuko Tanaka/Getty Images, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

The MVP of New York Fashion Week this time around, Chiles was spotted front row at a number of shows, often making quick wardrobe changes in between events. The Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is a total style chameleon, and we simply can’t choose our favorite among her recent ’fits.

Lori Harvey

Spotted at the Michael Kors show on Friday, Sept. 11, Harvey looked regal in deep purple hues. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie sported a glam gown with a deep V-neckline, which she paired with a matching clutch and nude pointed-toe pumps.

Hailey Van Lith

Van Lith attended the Monse runway show at the Refinery last Friday, where the Connecticut Sun guard rocked a gorgeous red-orange halter gown. The April 2025 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model paired the subtle high-low dress with black boots.

Olivia Ponton

Olivia Ponton | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Ponton, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, embraced model-off-duty fall fashion in a navy trench coat and pointed-toe loafers for the Tommy Hilfiger show last Thursday. She added a pop of color to her look by carrying a red envelope-style clutch under one arm.

Molly Sims

Sims opted for a sparkly blazer and a pair of cool slouchy shorts for the Michael Kors show at MoMa’s Sculpture Garden last Friday. The 2026 SI Swimsuit model looked effortlessly cool in her ensemble, which she accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a black purse and pointed-toe pumps.

Suni Lee

In yet another preppy display of fashion, Lee took in the Tommy Hilfiger show while clad in a tailored black blazer, tweed skirt and loafers. The Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit model pulled her look together with a shearling micro tote by the designer.

Valentina Sampaio

Strutting the runway for Conner Ives during the designer’s runway show at The Grill on Saturday, Sept. 12, Sampaio showcased her fierce smolder and elegant strut. The two-time SI Swimsuit model wore a bright and playful look featuring a turquoise button-up and patterned skirt.

Yumi Nu

Yumi Nu | Aeon/Getty Images

Nu was spotted at a NET-A-PORTER party held at Straker’s in SoHo on Thursday, Sept. 10, where she wore a black-and-white dress and a pair of peep-toe shoes. Yesterday, the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model recapped her NYFW in full in an Instagram photo dump.

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