3 Products From This Clean Beauty Brand Have Made it Into Sixtine’s Everyday Routine
Saie has dominated the clean beauty scene ever since it was launched in 2019. CEO and founder Laney Crowell’s brand mission is to treat what you put on your body with the same attention, care and concern as what you put in your body, while also maintaining an affordable price point and commitment to sustainability.
Today, the brand is best known for its dew blush and is beloved by tons of celebrities. SI Swimsuit cover girl Hunter McGrady, repeat brand model Christen Harper and June digital issue cover star Alix Earle each have a Saie product that has become a staple in their makeup routine. Additionally, ’23 rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine and the magazine’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, are dedicated fans of the brand.
From fluffy, dense brushes and a gorgeous new summer-ready bronzer, Saie really has got you covered. Sixtine, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Dominica and traveled to Belize this year, divulged what she loves about the company in a recent Instagram story.
“I can honestly say I love ©saiebeauty products,” the content creator wrote. “Their mascara, blush, and setting powder are already in my day to day makeup routine so excited to add a few more.”
Shop are the 26-year-old’s favorite products below, and check out the full line at saiehello.com or sephora.com/saie.
Saie Airset Radiant Loose Setting Powder, $30 (sephora.com)
This fragrance-free, cruelty-free loose setting powder comes in three shades, with a radiant finish suitable for all skin types.
Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush, $25 (sephora.com)
Saie’s best-selling liquid blush offers the most easy-to-blend, natural finish formula and a doe-foot applicator.
Saie Mascara 101 Lengthening and Lifting, $26 (sephora.com)
This lifting and lengthening mascara, formulated with shea butter, beeswax and a hydra-mineral complex, is key to the feathered, separated lash look.